Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
23 REASONS TO ENJOY A STAY AT TAJ EXOTICA RESORT & SPA, THE PALM
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai may be located on the East Crescent of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah but stepping inside feels like blending Indian hospitality with Middle Eastern generosity, as both cultures complement one another. The five-star mega-resort is a world of its own, where guests can explore their tranquil side and discover the welcoming embrace of Taj, spread across golden sands and home to longest pool on the Palm’s crescent, dining options and entertainment.
hotelnewsme.com
NEW SATURDAY BRUNCH AT GARDEN OF DREAMS
Garden of Dreams, the modern Mediterranean lounge, invites guests to leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life to experience the brand new DAYDREAMER Brunch. Every Saturday, from 12.30pm to 4pm, the outdoor brunch promises a blissful escape where guests can expect an affair like no other set against the backdrop of lush greenery.
hotelnewsme.com
BILLY’S BRUNCH AT RADISSON BLU HOTEL, DUBAI CANAL VIEW
AED 295 – Non-Alcoholic Package. It’s Friday & you deserve a night out, head over to BAI Bar & Terrace for 3 complimentary drinks while enjoying our Live DJ (minimum spend of AED 70). Check out our amazing deals:. Ladies get 3 bar snacks & unlimited house beverages...
hotelnewsme.com
BACKYARD BRUNCH AT RADISSON BLU HOTEL, DUBAI WATERFRONT
The Backyard Brunch runs every Saturday from 12.30pm until 4pm, starring super views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Water Canal. There are plenty of dishes from the grill including smoked meats, coal-roasted veggies and marinated seafood. Dhs395 (soft drinks), Dhs495 (house beverages), Dhs595 (sparkling). Join us at FireLake Grill House...
hotelnewsme.com
MYRRA’S NEW APERITIVO MENU EVERY WEEKDAY WILL GET YOU IN HIGH SPIRITS
Myrra is ready to celebrate the highly anticipated Dubai winter season with a brand new Aperitivo menu, available Monday to Friday, from 4PM to 7PM. The new late afternoon menu is the perfect way to turn any mundane day into an enjoyable one, ending on a high note, with a curated selection of light bites and beverages, including the signature cocktails crafted with precision by Myrra’s master mixologists.
hotelnewsme.com
PREMIUM ALCOHOL-FREE SPARKLING WINE OF THE FINEST PROVENANCE MAKES ITS DEBUT IN THE MIDDLE EAST
Introducing the Wild Idol portfolio to the Middle East – a premium and naturally alcohol-free sparkling alternative to fine wine and champagne for those who want to drink less alcohol, without compromising on taste or style. Vegan, gluten-free and naturally alcohol-free, Wild Idol is handcrafted using the finest winemaking...
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON DUBAI JUMEIRAH’S BURNS SUPPER SET TO BE THE BIGGEST IN DUBAI
Expect an unforgettable evening under the stars on Friday, 20th January at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah’s beach-side garden venue Wavebreaker. The hotel will celebrate Burns Night and the life of the Scottish national bard, Robert Burns. Held on the anniversary of his birth, the celebrations were originally started by some of Burns’s close friends a few years after his death and now Burns Night is celebrated across the world each year. Burns’s life and works are commemorated with songs, recitals and tributes, and a hearty feast, including the famous Haggis, is enjoyed as a traditional ‘Burns Supper’.
hotelnewsme.com
BARFLY BY BUDDHA BAR LAUNCHES A WEEKLY SUSHI SOCIAL
Since bursting onto the F&B scene last year, Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has been offering world-class Asian and international dishes to their guests as they sip on exquisite cocktails at one of the cities latest trendy hot spots. From January 10th, Barfly by Buddha Bar will be launching ‘Sushi Social’, every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm. Priced at 295 AED per person, guests will be treated to unlimited food from a selected handcrafted menu as well as a sharing carafe (180ml) with a choice of white, red, bubbles or a sake, while listening to the beats of the live DJ throughout the evening.
hotelnewsme.com
JUBAIL ISLAND INTRODUCES VIBRANT NEW DESTINATION SURROUNDED BY A HAVEN OF NATURE: THE SOUK
Lead Development has today announced the launch of The Souk – Jubail Island’s modern and vibrant destination, which is the main link connecting the six villages across the island, providing residents with a central hub that combines wellbeing, connectivity, leisure, retail and commercial services – a destination like any other.
hotelnewsme.com
MYTHOS URBAN GREEK EATERY ARRIVING WITH DEEP ROOTS AND FRESH PERSPECTIVE
Mythos Urban Greek Eatery, a second outpost of the award-winning Greek restaurant Mythos Kouzina and Grill, opens at The Square in City Walk. With respect to the deep roots of Greek cuisine, but with a fresh perspective. Mythos Urban Greek Eatery exudes a contemporary easy-going vibe, vibrant beverage offering and of course its well-loved authentic Greek dishes finessed by Group Culinary Director and Chef, Ilias Kokoroskos.
hotelnewsme.com
INK HOTEL CELEBRATES 1ST ANNIVERSARY WITH A DISTINCTIVE POSITION IN DUBAI’S HOSPITALITY MARKET
After a successful first year of operations, INK Hotel, the 4-star boutique hotel in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary this January and reflect on its achievements as it capitalizes on greater opportunities. During the past year, the 5-storey hotel has built a unique reputation for being a trendy, sustainable and disruptive brand that promotes cheerful and inclusive hospitality in Dubai.
Comments / 0