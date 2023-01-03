Read full article on original website
KVOE
SPARTAN BOXING: Gorton nationals bound following Silver Gloves regionals
Emporia Spartan Boxing will be present at the 2023 Silver Gloves national tournament next month. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton advanced to the national tournament via walkover at the regional tournament held in Fremont, Nebraska Saturday. Gorton will enter the tournament with an amateur record of 1-2. The national tournament will be...
KVOE
Emporia High wrestling teams head to Dodge City; bowling opens season in Wichita
Two Emporia High programs are in action Saturday. The Emporia High wrestling teams both travel to Dodge City for their first tournaments of the new year. Senior Nick Marcum will be wrestling at 190 pounds for the Spartans. Freshman Kensley Medrano will be wrestling at 125 for the Lady Spartans.
KVOE
Emporia State to host Central Missouri
The Emporia State basketball teams host Central Missouri Saturday afternoon. The Lady Hornets will be looking to end a 4-game MIAA losing skid against the 7th-ranked Jennies. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they still have a lot to play for. The Emporia State men will look to build off...
KVOE
Emporia High divers compete at Wichita North
The Emporia High diving team had two divers compete in the Wichita North diving invitational Friday. Braxton Higgins won the meet with a score of 504.75. Kager Ochs finished seventh with a score of 280.90. Up next for the Spartan divers is Tuesday at Topeka.
KVOE
Emporia State men win, women lose to Lincoln
The Emporia State men defeated Lincoln 57-48 Thursday night. The Hornets never trailed. Their biggest lead was by 16 in the first half. Lincoln cut the lead to 3 in the 2nd half but Emporia State was able to hold on for the win. Owen Long led Emporia State in...
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams host Lincoln in return to White Auditorium
The Emporia State basketball teams host Lincoln Thursday night as the Lady Hornets and Hornets begin a stretch of playing 6 of their next 8 games at White Auditorium. The Emporia State women are looking to end a 3-game-losing skid in MIAA play. Even though Lincoln has not won a game in MIAA play Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they cannot take Lincoln lightly.
KVOE
Kansas and Kansas State on the road Saturday
Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks play at West Virginia. Kansas Coach Bill Self says they need to keep improving. Tipoff in Morgantown is set for 5 pm. The game will be broadcast on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM with coverage beginning at 3:30 pm. Kansas...
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams to travel to Topeka High
The Emporia High basketball teams hit the road for the first time in 2023 with games at Topeka High. The girls game will feature two ranked teams. Emporia High is 7-0, 1-0 in league play and ranked third in 5A. Topeka High is sixth in Class 6A and is 7-1 and 1-0 in league play. Both teams have won seven consecutive games.
KVOE
Olpe, Hartford to square off in first Area Game of the Week of 2023
The first Area Game of the Week for 2023 features a Lyon County League showdown. It’ll be an in-district matchup between Olpe and Hartford. The Olpe girls are 5-3 on the season and 2-1 in league play. Hartford is 2-6 and 0-3 in league play. Olpe girls coach Ron...
KVOE
Two semis collide west of Emporia, one driver cited
One semi driver was cited after two semis collided west of Emporia late Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in the 300 block of US Highway 50, about three miles west of Emporia’s western city limits, and developed just after 4:45 pm. Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early says 49-year-old Shannon Owen was westbound in a tanker trailer and was waiting to turn into A-1 Pump and Jet Services when that semi was rear-ended by a refrigerator trailer driven by Jasvir Singh of Fresno, California.
KVOE
Jim Kessler to receive Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement award
Shortly after announcing the Annual Meeting date of Jan. 20, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce didn’t wait around to start naming honorees. Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna says Jim Kessler is the 2023 recipient of the Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award. McKenna says the award is one way the chamber can thank Kessler for all of his years of dedicated service to the community.
KVOE
Visit Emporia Pledge coming soon
Visit Emporia is preparing for a brand-new venture. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Wednesday, Director LeLan Dains outlined the Visit Emporia Pledge, which offers tourists a chance to get invested in the community in two main ways. The pledge has three “pillars:” social responsibility, environmental responsibility and cultural...
KVOE
One transported following vehicle tree collision west of Bushong
An Emporia man was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a tree near Bushong early Saturday afternoon. Emporia/Lyon County, Allen Admire and Morris County EMS as well as Lyon County Deputies were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56, a mile west of Bushong, for an injury crash around 1:40 pm. According to Deputy Jody Meyers, 46-year-old Mark Hanson of Emporia was westbound on 56 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
KVOE
Lyon County History Center to host program on genealogy as Historical Society kicks off 85th anniversary year
The Lyon County Historical Society is now into year 85 of its existence and the Lyon County History Center will be holding a special event Monday afternoon to kick off the anniversary year. The history center will be playing host to Dr. Kim Stanley who will be speaking on the...
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 01-04-23
Newsmaker: Emporia Arts Center Director Dawn Young updates 2023 activities. Newsmaker 2: A Legislative preview with Kansas District 17 State Senator Jeff Longbine. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance.
KVOE
Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting set for Jan. 20
Supporting announcements are coming soon as the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce prepares for its Annual Meeting. The event is Jan. 20 at Emporia State’s Memorial Union Webb Hall. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Wednesday, Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna says it’s a relief to be back on schedule after two years of COVID-19.
KVOE
Kansas Gas Service offering in person assistance for LIEAP program application process
The Kansas Gas Service is offering assistance to energy customers with utility payments. Kansas Gas representatives will be teaming up with several agencies across the state for a series of events that will provide in-person assistance to customers looking to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Kansas Gas Service Manager of Public Relations Dawn Tripp says the additional assistance comes as the gas service recognizes the difficult financial times many of their customers are undoubtedly facing.
KVOE
Drought Monitor map virtually unchanged since mid-November
The US Drought Monitor’s weekly update map remains virtually identical to maps unveiled for almost two months now. Moderate drought remains firmly in place for all of Lyon, Chase and Osage counties, as well as northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Most of Coffey County is in severe drought. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate to exceptional drought north to south.
KVOE
HomeServe agrees to $850,000 payment for alleged violations of Kansas Consumer Protection Act
A company approved for warranty business involving the City of Emporia will pay money to Kansas state government and to consumers in the state for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. As part of a consent judgment involving the company, Kansas Attorney General’s Office and Sedgwick County Attorney’s...
KVOE
USD 252 seeking community input soon on new superintendent
Early work is fully underway for a new superintendent at USD 252 Southern Lyon County, and the next step in the process is a big one. USD 252 Board President Emily Darbyshire says there will be a special Board of Education meeting with the Kansas Association of School Boards to gather input on “desired superintendent characteristics” by Feb. 2. The Kansas Association of School Boards is leading the search effort, and Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says this essentially prioritizes the desired qualities in the district’s next leader.
