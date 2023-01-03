The Kansas Gas Service is offering assistance to energy customers with utility payments. Kansas Gas representatives will be teaming up with several agencies across the state for a series of events that will provide in-person assistance to customers looking to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Kansas Gas Service Manager of Public Relations Dawn Tripp says the additional assistance comes as the gas service recognizes the difficult financial times many of their customers are undoubtedly facing.

