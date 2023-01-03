Pokémon Go: all Field Research Tasks in January 2023

Every quest and reward you need to know about.

Aside from Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids , each new month brings a round of fresh Field Research Tasks to the table in Pokémon Go .

You receive these short quests when spinning the photo discs at PokéStops with each structure granting you one task per day. Each task comes with its own reward such as a Pokémon encounter, a few items, or mega energy. Completing seven Field Research Tasks on seven different days will lead to a Research Breakthrough, which comes with a Pokémon encounter and a larger item reward.

Here are all Field Research Tasks you can complete in Pokémon Go in January 2023.

Pokémon Go: Field Research Tasks in January 2023

Catch Tasks

Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost : Poliwag (s) , Vulpix (s) , Hippopotas (s) , or Snover (s)

: Poliwag , Vulpix , Hippopotas , or Snover Catch 5 Pokémon : Jigglypuff(s)

: Jigglypuff(s) Catch 7 Pokémon : Magikarp(s)

: Magikarp(s) Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon : Bagon(s) or Dratini(s)

: Bagon(s) or Dratini(s) Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon : Flaafy

: Flaafy Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon : 10 Venusaur Mega Energy

: 10 Venusaur Mega Energy Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon : 10 Charizard Mega Energy

: 10 Charizard Mega Energy Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon : 10 Blastoise Mega Energy

: 10 Blastoise Mega Energy Catch 10 Normal-type Pokémon : 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

: 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy Catch 3 Shadow Pokémon : Purrloin(s)

Throw Tasks

Make 5 Nice Throws : Dunsparce(s)

: Dunsparce(s) Make 3 Great Throws : Lileep(s), Anorith(s), or Snubbull(s)

: Lileep(s), Anorith(s), or Snubbull(s) Make 3 Great Throws in a row : Onix(s)

: Onix(s) Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row : Spinda (Pattern 7)(s)

: Spinda (Pattern 7)(s) Make an Excellent Throw : Emolga

: Emolga Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row : Gible(s)

Buddy Tasks

Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy : Bunnelby(s)

: Bunnelby(s) Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy : Stunfisk

: Stunfisk Earn 3 hearts with your buddy : Buneary(s)

: Buneary(s) Feed your buddy 3 times : Snubbull(s)

Other Tasks

Win a raid : Mawile (s)

: Mawile Win a 3-Star Raid or higher : Kabuto (s) or Omanyte (s)

: Kabuto or Omanyte Win 5 raids : Aerodactyl (s)

: Aerodactyl Evolve a Pokémon : Eevee (s)

: Eevee Hatch an egg : Mantine (s) or Togedemaru

: Mantine or Togedemaru Hatch 2 eggs : Beldum (s)

: Beldum Spin 3 PokéStops or gyms : Sudowoodo (s)

: Sudowoodo Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms : Ralts (s)

: Ralts Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon : Murkrow (s) , Hoppip (s) , or Yanma (s)

: Murkrow , Hoppip , or Yanma Take 5 snapshots of a wild Pokémon : Sudowoodo (s)

: Sudowoodo Power up Pokémon 3 times : Bulbasaur (s) , Charmander (s) , or Squirtle (s)

: Bulbasaur , Charmander , or Squirtle Power up Pokémon 5 times : Chikorita (s) , Cyndaquil (s) , or Totodile (s)

: Chikorita , Cyndaquil , or Totodile Power up Pokémon 5 times : 10 Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Pidgeot, or Beedrill Mega Energy

: 10 Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Pidgeot, or Beedrill Mega Energy Power up Pokémon 7 times : Treecko (s) , Torchic (s) , or Mudkip (s)

: Treecko , Torchic , or Mudkip Power up Pokémon 10 times : 25 Aggron Mega Energy

: 25 Aggron Mega Energy Battle in GO Battle League : Swinub (s)

: Swinub Trade a Pokémon : Dedenne

: Dedenne Send 5 gifts and add a sticker to each : Plusle (s) or Minun (s)

Pokémon marked with (s) are available in the Shiny variant.

Best Pokemon games (; 1:53)

Pokémon Go: Research Breakthrough rewards in January 2023

Completing seven Field Research Tasks on seven different days – it does not have to be a consecutive streak – will grant you access to a Research Breakthrough . In addition to a random assortment of items a Research Breakthrough will reward you with a Pokémon encounter.

Previously, this reward would change on a monthly basis, but with Season 9 Mythical Wishes developer Niantic introduced seasonal rewards. You will now encounter one out of a possible pool of six Pokémon after achieving a Research Breakthrough.

Research Breakthrough reward pool in January 2023:

Galarian Mr. Mime (s)

Delibird (s)

Bagon (s)

Deino (s)

Furfrou (Natural Trim) (s)

Goomy

You can store up to 100 completed Field Research Tasks at any time.

Some players will save up specific tasks such as quests with Stardust rewards or a certain Pokémon and turn them in at a more opportune time. This could be an event with a bonus to Stardust gains or a Spotlight Hour granting double candies for catching Pokémon. Such a move ensures that you gain the maximum amount of rewards possible from these tasks.

