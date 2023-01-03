Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament. The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.
WTOK-TV
Lt. Gov. stops in Meridian to make a big announcement
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hosemann is on a ten-stop tour over the next few days as he announces his reelection bid for Lieutenant Governor, and one of the cities on the list is Meridian, and News 11 asked what made him want to stop here?. “This is just a a great...
WTOK-TV
First twins of 2023 born at Anderson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Salvation Army works to make changes to its food pantry program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Salvation Army is working now on making changes to its food pantry program. Lieutenant Roy Fisher said the changes are under wraps for the moment but will better serve the families who meet its income guidelines. The Salvation Army partners with grocery stores and...
WTOK-TV
New wings business coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spotted a sign on North Frontage Road for a new business that will be coming to town. Super Crown Wings is the name of the business. It will be located at the old Bumpers Drive-In, next to Arby’s. Super Crown Wings serves several flavors of wings and other food items like burgers and sandwiches.
WTOK-TV
Update on the BellSouth building in downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nearly ten years ago there were plans set to remodel the old BellSouth building in downtown Meridian and create some new apartments. That plan never progressed. News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt Wednesday for an update on the plans. He said the building...
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
Arizona aggravated assault suspect arrested in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for aggravated assault in Arizona was arrested in Jones County on Saturday, January 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Douglas Brown, 52, is wanted in Arizona on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. JCSD deputies and the United States […]
WTOK-TV
Ruins and E.F. Young Hotel announcing plans soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city council will hold a work session on January 10th to discuss the final plans for the Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building. It’s been over a year since the Ruins closed its doors due to a “collapse zone” issued by the city on 25th Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets. The council has to assess some issues before any action can be taken. Members said one problem is the letter to operate Copeland’s business was allegedly forged during the past administration.
Two killed in Neshoba County house fire
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Neshoba County. Breezy News reported the fire happened on December 26 in the Pearl River Community on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Investigators believe the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Oswald Road. Once the fire was extinguished, two […]
WTOK-TV
Traffic alert for Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a temporary closure on Highway 16 in Kemper County next week. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the road in both directions between Railroad Street and Highway 45 for railroad crossing maintenance. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5...
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
WTOK-TV
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
Officials looking suspect who stole Mississippi police car, then dropped it off at repair shop two days later
Mississippi law enforcement officers are looking for a man who reportedly stole a police squad car and then dropped it off at a repair shop two days later. The Laurel Leader-Call reports that a Waynesboro police car was stolen Tuesday night. The car was reported stolen Wednesday morning when the deputy in charge of the vehicle left for work.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls blow out Pickens County (Ala.)
MACON — Noxubee County demolished Pickens County (Alabama) 60-13 at home Friday. Tootie Lockett had 17 points to lead the Tigers, one of three Noxubee County players in double figures. Jamaya Dancy and Kirsten Barnett added 10 points each. Noxubee County hosted West Lowndes on Saturday night and will...
Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoon
Protesters headed to Taylorsville, MS Police Department on New Year's Eve afternoon.Photo byAuthor, Sarah Walker Gorrell. Tiffany Carter, the mother of 25-year-old Rasheem, family members, friends, supporters, and members of the Black Lives Matter organization gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store to 'Say His Name' and bring awareness.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 6, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
kicks96news.com
Break-In, Disturbance, and More in Leake County Monday
2:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Cedar Circle Rd when they received a call stating that someone was breaking into the home. EMS was requested after officers arrived on scene, and one person was transported to the hospital. 8:01 a.m. – Leake County...
