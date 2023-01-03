Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for mobile deposit of negotiable instruments (USPTO 11531973): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11531973, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Customers demand more of the products and services they use than ever before. They insist that the companies they deal with provide them greater levels of access and information. One of the methods of providing this increased information and access has been through the mobile telephone channel. Mobile services, enabled through slimmed down interfaces, have proliferated. Customers can receive alerts over a mobile channel, they can check the minutes left on their mobile voice plan, and through pre-set shorthand access numbers vote for their favorite contestant on a reality show.
Patent Issued for Using simulated consumer profiles to form calibration data for models (USPTO 11532052): Insurance Zebra Inc.
-- Insurance Zebra Inc. ( Austin, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11532052, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “1. Field. “The present disclosure relates generally to computer-implemented insurance comparison applications...
Research on Epidemiology Discussed by Researchers at University Teknologi MARA (Domestic Travelers’ Perceptions and Intention to Purchase Travel Insurance): Epidemiology
-- New research on epidemiology is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Unfortunate events happening recently in increasing numbers, not least the outbreak of COVID-19, have caused drastic changes in tourist behaviours.”. The news editors obtained a...
Patent Issued for Entity centric database (USPTO 11531724): Dataparency LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Shear, Timothy A. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11531724, is. Dataparency LLC. (. Novi, Michigan. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
AI in Financial Wellness Market Is Booming Worldwide : Beacon Health Options, Bank of America, Prudential Financial
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global AI In Financial Wellness Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The AI In Financial Wellness market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Everest Names Srini Maddineni Group Chief Information Officer
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) (“Everest”), global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced that effective. January 16, 2023. ,. , Everest’s SVP and Global CIO for Insurance and Reinsurance Systems, will succeed. as Group Chief Information...
Montoux Announces Multi-Year Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS
Collaboration Will Drive Technology Modernization in the Life and Health Insurance Actuarial Domain. /PRNewswire/ -- To help life and health insurers accelerate their strategic modernization and digital transformation initiatives,. Montoux Inc. (Montoux), a leading actuarial automation technology provider, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth with AXA XL, Syngenta, Munich Re, Agroinsurance
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2023 -- AMA Research started a new business research with title. and Reinsurance Market Study Forecast till 2028. This. and Reinsurance market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2028 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the.
United States Disability Insurance Segment Series Subscription 2023
Disability insurance provides income protection to individuals unable to work for a prolonged period of time. will pay a benefit during the period of disability. The Insurance Segment Reports contain key issues and developments in the market including market constituents, market forces, products and product features, financial results, and future outlook for the.
