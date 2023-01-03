Read full article on original website
Related
College football championship prediction: Can Georgia vs TCU give us one more classic? | Adams
College football's postseason has exceeded expectations. It has given us tremendous individual performances, thrilling finishes, dramatic comebacks and — best of all — two College Football Playoff semifinal games as suspenseful as you will ever see. But two players have stood out to me — not just for what they did but that...
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
'Prayers for Damar': Faith emerges in moment of crisis even as America grows more secular
In a supposedly secularizing nation, our true instincts emerge in times of crisis. We appeal to something outside of ourselves, to a power beyond us.
Comments / 0