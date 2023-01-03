Effective: 2023-01-07 23:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Natchitoches; Winn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR NORTHEASTERN NATCHITOCHES AND NORTHWESTERN WINN PARISHES At 1133 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Campti, or 16 miles west of Winnfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goldonna and Calvin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO