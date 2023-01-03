ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mick Lynch accuses Tory minister of lying about move to ‘torpedo’ rail strike talks

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ekc3g_0k1eBGWK00

Rail union boss Mick Lynch has accused transport secretary Mark Harper of “not telling the truth” about the negotiations aimed at ending train strikes , as five days of fresh industrial action begins.

The Tory cabinet minister denied claims by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union ( RMT ) leader that the government had blocked a deal before Christmas – insisting it “absolutely isn’t true”.

But Mr Lynch said Mr Harper’s department had intervened by inserting “eight or nine” conditions – including driver-only trains – to thwart a settlement over pay and conditions.

Told that the transport secretary denied the claim, the RMT leader told Sky News: “Well he’s not telling you the truth … He can deny it all he likes – it doesn’t mean it’s not true.”

Mr Lynch said: “We were making progress with the train operating companies, and then on one Sunday afternoon before strike action they decided to torpedo talks by putting conditions on the negotiations that they knew we could never accept.”

He added: “That was a direct intervention of government ministers. If he’s saying that didn’t happen, he’s simply not telling you the whole truth.”

Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed and only a fifth of services are running as thousands of RMT members at Network Rail and train operators stage two 48-hour walkouts starting on Tuesday and Friday. Drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.

Mr Harper called on My Lynch and RMT leaders to get “off the picket line and round the negotiating table” as passengers face fresh disruption.

Mr Lynch responded: “I’d go and meet him now if he wants. What we keep hearing from the government is they want to facilitate a deal but they don’t actually do anything … As soon as Mark Harper wants to meets, we are available.”

The RMT general secretary called on the government to set out exact proposals, and said even rail bosses were now “in despair” over the government’s stance. “The most senior people in the industry are as frustrated as we are that the government is not facilitating a settlement.”

Mr Harper, grilled on why there were no talks this week, said: “Because the unions decided to go on strike this week … There’s a fair and reasonable pay offer on the table. There’s not a bottomless pit of taxpayers’ money here.”

The transport secretary also suggested that passengers could desert the railways forever if strikes continued.

“The problem is, post-pandemic, we’ve seen 40 per cent of commuters haven’t returned to using the railways,” he told Times Radio. “The union leaders that are calling people out of strike risk harming the industry, and the workers they claim to represent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzK0P_0k1eBGWK00

Ministers are said to fear passengers will be put off from using trains permanently. A government source told The Times said: “This is an act of self-harm – a generation of passengers will just write off the railways. We’re talking about permanent scarring.”

The government is said to be considering offering improved holiday allowances, bonuses and pension benefits to the RMT and other unions in a bid to end the strikes. But the government will “hold firm” over pay, according to the report in The Sun .

Promised legislation to crack down on strikes could reportedly be introduced as soon as this month, with Rishi Sunak potentially bringing forward proposals for minimum staffing levels in public services during strikes.

But Mr Harper conceded it would not prevent more strikes this winter. “Minimum service level legislation may well be something that will help for the medium term, but it isn’t going to be a solution for the rail strikes that are going on at the moment,” he said.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said the government-owned company wants to “work with the RMT now to make clarifications where there’s been misunderstanding” with the rejected offer, and put it to another vote of union members.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We only need 2,000 people who voted no last time to change their vote and the deal will pass. So, we think that’s within touching distance.”

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of UK Hospitality, said the latest set of strikes would make city centres “ghost towns for yet another week”. She added: “Enough is enough; this needs to end now.”

Mr Lynch warned of more strikes beyond spring unless the government changes its stance. “We’ve got a mandate that runs through to May, and we could ballot again. We don’t want to do that. We need an improvement in the offer.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak warned waiting list pledge will fail without NHS pay rise as he calls for ‘radical’ action

Rishi Sunak has called for “bold and radical” action to fix the NHS crisis as the leader of Britain’s nursing union warned he cannot meet his waiting list pledge without addressing pay.The prime minister told health and social care leaders during an emergency summit in Downing Street on Saturday that it was a “collective responsibility” to free up hospital beds and slash ambulance waiting times. But Ms Cullen said his pledge will fail unless he gives her members a pay rise. She warned Mr Sunak the public would back nurses over the government if any were sacked as part of...
The Independent

Nursing strikes will be largest in world, union warns Sunak

The two days of nursing strikes will be the largest of their kind in the world if Rishi Sunak does not negotiate on pay, a union leader has warned.Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen has told the Prime Minister he could get the action in England called off if he takes up her offer to meet halfway.She is due to meet Health Secretary Steve Barclay for talks about future pay next week, but without a breakthrough on the existing deal the strikes on January 18 and 19 will go ahead.Mr Barclay has suggested striking health workers could...
The Independent

Sunak demands ‘bold and radical’ action to ease NHS crisis as more strikes loom

Rishi Sunak has urged health leaders at an emergency meeting to take “bold and radical” action to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS.The Prime Minister told them during Downing Street talks on Saturday that a “business-as-usual mindset won’t fix the challenges we face”.Critics said the discussions were a “talking shop” that will fail to ease the vast pressure on frontline services after years of inaction and underinvestment.Health Secretary Steve Barclay pledged to take further steps to “improve the flow through our hospitals” on Monday, with around 13,000 NHS beds blocked by delays in discharging payments.The Sunday Times reported that...
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
The Independent

Harry claims his role in William’s wedding was a ‘bare-faced lie’, reports say

The Duke of Sussex has called his role as best man at Prince William’s wedding a “bare-faced lie”, according to reports. Extracts from Harry’s autobiography Spare were published after the book was accidentally put on sale in Spain earlier this week, five days before it was due to be released on 10 January. Some of the most startling revelations include details about a physical altercation with the Prince of Wales in 2019 over Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, William’s alleged role in the infamous Nazi soldier costume controversy, and the Duke of Sussex’s “ill-judged” claim he killed 25 people during...
The Independent

UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims

Allies of Britain’s royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.Buckingham Palace hasn't officially commented on the book. But British newspapers and websites brimmed with quotes from unnamed "royal insiders,” rebutting Harry’s accusations. One said his public attacks on the royal family took a “toll” on the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.Veteran journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, a biographer and friend of King Charles III, said Harry’s revelations were the type “that you’d...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry says ‘a lot can happen’ before King Charles coronation

Prince Harry failed to confirm if he will attend King Charles III’s coronation in a new trailer for his upcoming ITV interview.“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” the Duke of Sussex said.“I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he added, confirming he “still believes” in the monarchy but is unsure if he will be part of its future.UK viewers can watch Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on 8 January.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Pen Farthing ‘evacuated from Kabul’ over fears Prince Harry confessions could invite ‘reprisal attacks’

A former marine whose charity aims to expatriate animals from Afghanistan claims he has been evacuated from Kabul amid fears Prince Harry’s confession of killing 25 Taliban members could invite “reprisal attacks”.The Duke of Sussex said in his forthcoming memoir Spare that the killings were like “chess pieces removed from the board”, and that those who had died were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote.Now Pen Farthing, who has been working in the country for some...
The Independent

Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels

Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
The Independent

Barclay hints at revised NHS pay offer ahead of ‘world’s largest nursing strike’

Health secretary Steve Barclay has hinted that striking NHS staff could be offered a better pay deal from April – if unions accept “productivity and efficiency” reforms in return.With paramedics and staff in the “world’s largest” nursing strike set to walk out again within days unless a deal can be struck in a clash with union leaders on Monday, the minister insisted he “[remains] ready to engage” on how the government can “support the workforce”.Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Barclay said he “looked forward” to discussing with unions how any settlement on pay could be made “more affordable,...
The Independent

Brexit: Rise in Britons renouncing UK citizenship since vote to leave EU

The number of people giving up their UK citizenship has soured since Brexit, new figures obtained by the Independent reveal.A Freedom Of Information request shows that 868 people applied to hand over their British passports in 2021.This was a 30 per cent rise on 2020, and six times what it was a decade ago – when only around 140 people per year did so.Overall 6,507 people have applied to renounce their UK citizenship between 2011 and 2021.The reasons behind renouncing vary from person to person, according to Maryem Ahmed, head of the immigration department at specialist firm OTS Solicitors....
The Independent

Mother-of-two left in immigration limbo for 30 months by Home Office

A mother-of-two has been left “at a standstill” by the Home Office while waiting over two years for leave to remain in the UK. Rosina Davis, 43, a Ghanian national, is unable to leave the country because of the delay, which has left her feeling “isolated and stuck”. She has also struggled to find employment, despite being legally entitled to work, because she doesn’t have a physical visa document. Ms Davis first applied for the right to live in the UK in 2013 and she has had limited periods of leave-to-remain granted twice already. But she has now been waiting...
The Independent

Prince William is ‘burning’ with anger over Harry’s claims but will ‘never retaliate,’ friends claim

Prince William is “burning” with anger over claims made by Prince Harry in his leaked memoir, but would “never retaliate”, close friends to the Prince of Wales have said.William’s confidante described him as a “sitting duck” amid the heaping revelations made by the Duke of Sussex in his new book Spare – a memoir dominated by his rivalry with his brother and the death of their mother, Princess Diana in 1997. The explosive autobiography reveals many strained facets of the princes’ relationship, from bereaved boys and troubled teens, to warring senior royals and eventual “arch-nemeses”.Among the most dramatic of...
The Independent

Scots faces ‘stark choice’, Robertson says ahead of Holyrood independence debate

The Scottish Government will continue setting out what it says is  a “detailed blueprint” for independence – with the country’s Constitution Secretary insisting there is a “stark choice” between remaining part of the UK and a “different future”  outside of it.Angus Robertson made the comments ahead of the first Holyrood debate of 2023 on the Government motion titled “People’s Right to Choose – Respecting Scotland’s Democratic Mandate”.SNP ministers in Edinburgh have already been criticised for using the opening of the debate to discuss the constitution instead of the growing pressure on the NHS – with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross branding...
The Independent

Thousands of Israelis protest new government's policies

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday evening to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms.The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv days after the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history was sworn in.“The settler government is against me,” read one placard. Another banner read, “Housing, Livelihood, Hope.” Some protesters carried rainbow flags.The protest was led by left-wing and Arab members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. They contend that proposed plans by the new Cabinet will hinder judicial system and...
The Independent

Harry accused of making Invictus Games a terrorist target with Taliban claims

The Duke of Sussex has been accused of making the Invictus Games a target for extremists by revealing he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, called Harry “very stupid” for giving details of his Taliban kills.The retired admiral told the Sunday Mirror the Invictus Games – which were due to be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2023 – will now have “serious security issues” because of their direct connection to Harry.“The Invictus Games is very much labelled to him and so I would have thought the threat level there will definitely be higher,”...
The Independent

Scotland Office spends nearly £1.5m on spin doctor fees since 2021

Westminster’s Scotland office has been accused of “squandering” taxpayers’ money, as more than £1.5 million is spent on spin doctors in two years.Information disclosed through written parliamentary questions showed expenditure on communications staff was £944,645 in 2021/22 and £612,028 between April and October 2022/23.Spending for 2020/21 was £906,177, according to the written reply from Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.SNP MP Deidre Brock has said Mr Jack is spending the money on a “zombie unit” which offers “precisely nothing” to Scotland.Spending more than £1.5 million in less than two years on a team of spin doctors for a Scotland Office offering precisely...
The Independent

Universal Credit uplift could be cancelled out by deductions, charity warns

Universal Credit deductions will leave some Scots struggling despite a promised benefits uplift, a leading charity has warned.Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has welcomed the decision to uprate benefits by 10.1% in April in line with inflation.The move, announced by the UK Government, could see the average household on Universal Credit some £25.49 better off each month.But CAS has warned the uprate could be cancelled out because of deductions, which typically relate to advanced payments – where applicants have to wait a minimum of five weeks for their first payment but can take an advance to get help sooner.The deductions system...
The Independent

What the papers say – January 8

The front pages for Sunday are again consumed by revelations from the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography and those given in his first of numerous television interviews, as well as the NHS crisis.The Sun on Sunday features another excerpt from the book – recounting Harry’s claim of another alleged confrontation between the two princes.Tomorrow's front page: William lunged at brother after Philip’s funeral, claims Harryhttps://t.co/jA8pbnszA0 pic.twitter.com/1n4XZg2RmH— The Sun (@TheSun) January 7, 2023The Sunday Express continues to follow the fall-out from Harry’s revelation he killed 25 Taliban fighters, citing security experts who say he has put his children at risk, while the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy