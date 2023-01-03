ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 54, charged with murder of missing Lewisham woman

By John Besley
 5 days ago

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman from southeast London , police said.

Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday 10 December, having last been seen five days earlier on Monday 5 December as she left her home in Evelyn Street in Deptford , Lewisham .

Metropolitan Police said 54-year-old Mark Moodie of Nightingale Place, Woolwich has been charged with her murder.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police said Ms Gitau’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Officers arrested Moodie on 30 December on suspicion of murdering Ms Gitau. They said they had information to suggest the pair knew one another.

Ms Gitau’s body has yet to be found and police continue to search for it with officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking anyone who knew Maureen and who saw her on Monday, 5 December in the Deptford area, or anyone who believes they have information that could assist our investigation, to call 101.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

In an appeal for information issuedon Christmas Eve, the Met provided a statement from Ms Gitau’s mother Jane, which said: “It is so hard not to have Maureen at home with us, especially at Christmas.

“Maureen is much-loved and is such an important part of our lives.”

Neighbour ‘heard scream’ on road where two young boys were found dead

A woman is being questioned by police over the deaths of two young boys at a house in east London.Emergency services were called to a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A 44-year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property in Maxey Road, and she remains in custody.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, said the Metropolitan Police.But the man was later released without further action.On Saturday father-of-two Sultan...
Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit and run

India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit and run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km (8 miles) from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from...
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying

A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Pregnant woman heading to birthday party executed in ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting

A 25-year-old pregnant woman from California was gunned down in what her family said was a targeted drive-by shooting as she was headed to a birthday party. Marissa Perez was riding in the front passenger seat of her father’s car when the deadly incident took place around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards in the Los Angeles suburb of Artesia, news station ABC7 reported. She was en route to pick up a cake for her aunt’s birthday party when, according to her mom, another car pulled up next to them and the driver opened fire. Sandra Tolentino...
ARTESIA, CA
Atlanta Mother of 2 Found Dead in Hotel Elevator in Murder-Suicide One Day Before 37th Birthday

A mother of two who would have turned 37 on Christmas Day was brutally murdered one day before her birthday, leaving loved ones torn and in shambles during the holiday season. The family of Hazel Reese told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that the saga began on December 23 when calls they made to her were left unanswered. They knew in that moment something was wrong considering she was always known to respond to calls and texts.
ATLANTA, GA
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
'Sweet, Giving' Teen Is Found Dead by Dumpster in Suspected Homicide, and Family Pleads for Answers

The body of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel was found on Dec. 26 in Denver The death of a teenage girl, whose body was found near an apartment-complex dumpster the day after Christmas, is being investigated by authorities in Colorado as a suspected homicide as her family looks for answers. The grim discovery was made the morning of Dec. 26 in Denver, Colo.'s Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. The victim was identified by family and police as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel. The girl's mother...
DENVER, CO
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Prominent Kenyan LGBTQ Activist Found Dead, Suspect Arrested

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police on Friday said a suspect had been arrested in connection with the death of a prominent LGBTQ rights campaigner whose body was found stuffed into a metal box in the west of the country. Motorbike taxi riders alerted police after they saw the box dumped...
Judge Throws the Book at Man Convicted of Raping 12-Year-Old at Knifepoint in Front of Sister and Grandma, Calling it ‘One of the Most Depraved Crimes’ He’d Ever Seen

A 34-year-old man in Washington will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint in front of her grandmother and 16-year-old sister during a home invasion four years ago. Yakima County Judge Jeffrey B. Swann on Tuesday ordered Daniel...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor

An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate

A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail

A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
DNA Evidence Disproves Elderly Woman’s Goose Bite Claim More Than 30 Years After Her Husband Was Found Shot in the Back of the Head: Police

When her husband was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head inside of their Pennsylvania home more than three decades ago, Judith Ann Jarvis claimed that she had no idea what happened to him, and explained that the blood on her pajamas was caused by a recent goose bite. But new DNA evidence from those very pajamas now indicates that Judith, now 76, shot and killed her husband, 42-year-old Carl R. Jarvis, back in 1987, authorities announced.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
