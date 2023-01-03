Man, 54, charged with murder of missing Lewisham woman

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman from southeast London , police said.

Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday 10 December, having last been seen five days earlier on Monday 5 December as she left her home in Evelyn Street in Deptford , Lewisham .

Metropolitan Police said 54-year-old Mark Moodie of Nightingale Place, Woolwich has been charged with her murder.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police said Ms Gitau’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Officers arrested Moodie on 30 December on suspicion of murdering Ms Gitau. They said they had information to suggest the pair knew one another.

Ms Gitau’s body has yet to be found and police continue to search for it with officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking anyone who knew Maureen and who saw her on Monday, 5 December in the Deptford area, or anyone who believes they have information that could assist our investigation, to call 101.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

In an appeal for information issuedon Christmas Eve, the Met provided a statement from Ms Gitau’s mother Jane, which said: “It is so hard not to have Maureen at home with us, especially at Christmas.

“Maureen is much-loved and is such an important part of our lives.”