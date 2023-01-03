ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin escorted to hospital after collapsing on field

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after he “suffered a cardiac arrest” on the field.

The NFL star, 24, collapsed following a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

He required CPR and a defibrillator before being taken away and footage shows an ambulance driving off from the Paycor Stadium under police escort.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills tweeted after the incident.

“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

