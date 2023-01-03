Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Hinson, Pittsburgh Panthers to host Tyson and the Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -2.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Tyson and the Clemson Tigers visit Blake Hinson and the Pittsburgh Panthers in ACC play Saturday. The Panthers have gone 8-1 at home. Pittsburgh has a 3-1 record...
Bakersfield Californian
Davis leads Florida Atlantic against Charlotte
Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -9.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 victory over the UAB Blazers. The Owls have gone 9-0 in...
Bakersfield Californian
Brooks and the Washington Huskies take on conference foe Arizona State
Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Washington in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State is ninth in the Pac-12 with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Warren Washington averaging 6.5.
Bakersfield Californian
Washington visits Arizona State on 3-game road skid
Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road skid when the Huskies take on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State...
How Michigan and Michigan State basketball restored hope for rivalry
EAST LANSING — In the happy aftermath, the two most prominent Michigan State coaches met at courtside Saturday. The moment was frozen in time, captured in a photo shared hundreds of times on Twitter. There was Mel Tucker gripping the shoulders of Tom Izzo, celebrating Michigan State basketball's 59-53 conquest of Michigan. “I...
Bakersfield Californian
OKLAHOMA 68, TEXAS TECH 63, OT
Percentages: FG .415, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Sherfield 3-12, Uzan 2-2, Hill 2-5, Noland 1-3, J.Groves 1-4, Cortes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Godwin 2, T.Groves 2, Cortes, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Cortes 2, T.Groves). Steals: 9 (Sherfield 3, Noland...
Bakersfield Californian
SOUTHERN UTAH 74, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 72
Percentages: FG .558, FT .629. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Jones 4-6, Barnes 0-1, Butler 0-1, D.Allen 0-1, Healy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Spurgin 2, Fallah, Jones, Williams). Turnovers: 21 (D.Allen 5, Jones 5, Butler 3, Healy 2, Spurgin 2, Williams 2, Fallah, Fausett). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
PENN 84, COLUMBIA 55
Percentages: FG .527, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 15-23, .652 (Dingle 7-9, Charles 4-4, Thrower 2-3, Smith 1-1, Slajchert 1-4, Monroe 0-1, Moshkovitz 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lorca-Lloyd, Martz). Turnovers: 16 (Spinoso 4, Slajchert 3, Dingle 2, Lorca-Lloyd 2, Moshkovitz 2, Smith 2, Monroe). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
WOFFORD 77, THE CITADEL 57
Percentages: FG .393, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Ash 2-12, McAllister 1-2, Engler 0-1, Smith 0-1, Maynard 0-2, Morgan 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Clark 4, Ash 2, Durr 2, Maynard 2, Morgan 2, Engler, Smith). Steals: 6 (Morgan 4, Ash, Clark). Technical Fouls: None.
Bakersfield Californian
Boise St. 82, Utah St. 59
UTAH ST. (13-3) Funk 5-8 0-0 14, Dorius 3-5 0-0 6, Bairstow 5-9 0-0 10, Jones 2-7 1-3 6, Shulga 3-9 2-4 9, Ashworth 1-8 1-2 4, Akin 2-5 1-4 5, Hamoda 0-5 0-0 0, Eytle-Rock 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 23-58 6-14 59. BOISE ST. (12-4) Degenhart 8-14 1-2 19,...
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Scores
Greenville Christian, N.C. 47, Great Hope Baptist 37. Christchurch vs. Middlesex, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
