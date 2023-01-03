JACKSONVILLE, Fla. − After 10 weeks of pain, Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons finally felt his agony. Simmons and the Titans lost 20-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, ending their season on a seven-game losing streak to miss the playoffs for the first time in Simmons' four-year career. A win would've sent the Titans (7-10) to the postseason and clinched their third straight division title. But that win slipped through the grasp of quarterback...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 27 MINUTES AGO