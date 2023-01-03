Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Bakersfield Californian
Davis leads Florida Atlantic against Charlotte
Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -9.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 victory over the UAB Blazers. The Owls have gone 9-0 in...
Bakersfield Californian
Hinson, Pittsburgh Panthers to host Tyson and the Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -2.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Tyson and the Clemson Tigers visit Blake Hinson and the Pittsburgh Panthers in ACC play Saturday. The Panthers have gone 8-1 at home. Pittsburgh has a 3-1 record...
Bakersfield Californian
Washington visits Arizona State on 3-game road skid
Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road skid when the Huskies take on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State...
Final Betting Line Preview for Georgia vs TCU
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs are set to tee it up inside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California with the 2022-2023 national championship on the line Monday evening. The undefeated Bulldogs opened as a 12.5-point favorite according to SISportsBook ...
Bakersfield Californian
OKLAHOMA 68, TEXAS TECH 63, OT
Percentages: FG .415, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Sherfield 3-12, Uzan 2-2, Hill 2-5, Noland 1-3, J.Groves 1-4, Cortes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Godwin 2, T.Groves 2, Cortes, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Cortes 2, T.Groves). Steals: 9 (Sherfield 3, Noland...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Nordonia starts fast to rout Hudson boys basketball
It’s still too early to proclaim the Nordonia boys basketball team as the team to beat in the Suburban League National Conference race. That said, the Knights threw their hat into the ring blowing out Hudson 78-49 as the 2023 portion of the season opened Jan. 3 In Macedonia.
Bakersfield Californian
S. Utah 74, Abilene Christian 72
S. UTAH (11-6) Fausett 4-4 3-6 11, Spurgin 1-4 4-6 6, D.Allen 3-5 4-4 10, Butler 2-5 2-4 6, Jones 9-12 6-7 28, Williams 3-7 3-4 9, Healy 1-3 0-0 2, Fallah 1-2 0-4 2, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Lemetti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 22-35 74. ABILENE CHRISTIAN (9-7)
Bakersfield Californian
Boise St. 82, Utah St. 59
UTAH ST. (13-3) Funk 5-8 0-0 14, Dorius 3-5 0-0 6, Bairstow 5-9 0-0 10, Jones 2-7 1-3 6, Shulga 3-9 2-4 9, Ashworth 1-8 1-2 4, Akin 2-5 1-4 5, Hamoda 0-5 0-0 0, Eytle-Rock 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 23-58 6-14 59. BOISE ST. (12-4) Degenhart 8-14 1-2 19,...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 73, VIRGINIA TECH 69
Percentages: FG .414, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Morsell 2-3, Smith 2-9, Joiner 1-4, Pass 0-1, Ross 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Gantt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dowuona, Gantt, Morsell). Turnovers: 11 (Burns 4, Morsell 3, Smith 2, Gantt, Thomas). Steals: 7 (Smith 3, Gantt...
Bakersfield Californian
WOFFORD 77, THE CITADEL 57
Percentages: FG .393, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Ash 2-12, McAllister 1-2, Engler 0-1, Smith 0-1, Maynard 0-2, Morgan 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Clark 4, Ash 2, Durr 2, Maynard 2, Morgan 2, Engler, Smith). Steals: 6 (Morgan 4, Ash, Clark). Technical Fouls: None.
Mark Evans II Receives 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitation
HBCU star and UAPB left tackle Mark Evans II was extended an official invitation to participate at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Bakersfield Californian
PENN 84, COLUMBIA 55
Percentages: FG .527, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 15-23, .652 (Dingle 7-9, Charles 4-4, Thrower 2-3, Smith 1-1, Slajchert 1-4, Monroe 0-1, Moshkovitz 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lorca-Lloyd, Martz). Turnovers: 16 (Spinoso 4, Slajchert 3, Dingle 2, Lorca-Lloyd 2, Moshkovitz 2, Smith 2, Monroe). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
YALE 58, HARVARD 54
Percentages: FG .327, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Tretout 3-8, Okpara 2-4, Ledlum 2-8, Silverstein 1-3, Nelson 1-7, Pigge 0-1, Sakota 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ajogbor 2). Turnovers: 15 (Okpara 5, Ledlum 3, Ajogbor 2, Nelson 2, Tretout 2, Silverstein). Steals: 8 (Ledlum...
Tennessee Titans didn't win a game after firing Jon Robinson as GM. What the numbers say
The Tennessee Titans were 7-5 and still comfortably ahead in the AFC South when the franchise fired general manager Jon Robinson on Dec. 6. Owner Amy Adams Strunk cited a belief that "there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met" in a release announcing Robinson's exit. But given the Titans'...
How Tennessee Titans responded to 'embarrassing,' painful end to their 2022 season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. − After 10 weeks of pain, Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons finally felt his agony. Simmons and the Titans lost 20-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, ending their season on a seven-game losing streak to miss the playoffs for the first time in Simmons' four-year career. A win would've sent the Titans (7-10) to the postseason and clinched their third straight division title. But that win slipped through the grasp of quarterback...
