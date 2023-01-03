SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack scored 18 points as Wofford beat The Citadel 77-57 on Saturday night. Mack added seven rebounds for the Terriers (10-7, 2-2 Southern Conference). Chase Martin had 12 points, while Kyler Filewich scored 11. The Bulldogs (6-10, 1-3) were led by Stephen Clark with...

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO