Clemson, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bakersfield Californian

NC State 73, Virginia Tech 69

NC STATE (13-4) Dowuona 1-1 0-0 2, Gantt 0-2 1-2 1, Joiner 6-13 8-10 21, Morsell 5-8 3-3 15, Smith 6-19 8-10 22, Burns 5-11 0-0 10, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Pass 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 20-25 73. VIRGINIA TECH (11-5) Basile 1-8 2-4 4,...
RALEIGH, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Mack scores 18 as Wofford rolls over The Citadel 77-57

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack scored 18 points as Wofford beat The Citadel 77-57 on Saturday night. Mack added seven rebounds for the Terriers (10-7, 2-2 Southern Conference). Chase Martin had 12 points, while Kyler Filewich scored 11. The Bulldogs (6-10, 1-3) were led by Stephen Clark with...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Bakersfield Californian

Wofford 77, The Citadel 57

THE CITADEL (6-10) Clark 9-13 4-4 22, Price 0-2 0-0 0, Ash 5-16 0-0 12, Durr 3-7 1-1 7, Morgan 0-5 0-0 0, Engler 2-3 0-2 4, Smith 3-7 1-1 7, McAllister 1-3 0-0 3, Maynard 1-3 0-0 2, Spence 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 6-8 57. WOFFORD (10-7) Jones...
CHARLESTON, SC

