Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-13, 2-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-11, 2-1 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -3.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Amos and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on Andrew Sims and the Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday. The Skyhawks have gone 2-2 in home...

EASTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO