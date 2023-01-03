ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Holy Cross hosts Loyola (MD) after Gates' 25-point showing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-11, 0-3 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-11, 2-1 Patriot) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -2; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Gerrale Gates scored 25 points in Holy Cross' 73-68 overtime loss to the American Eagles. The Crusaders have...
Stonehill plays conference foe Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-13, 2-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-11, 2-1 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -3.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Amos and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on Andrew Sims and the Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday. The Skyhawks have gone 2-2 in home...
Neskovic and Dartmouth host Brown

Dartmouth Big Green (5-11, 1-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-8, 0-2 Ivy League) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -8.5; over/under is 128. BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth plays the Brown Bears after Dusan Neskovic scored 24 points in Dartmouth's 81-77 win against the Yale Bulldogs. The Bears are 3-4 on their home...
