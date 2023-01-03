ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Concerns mount for Naomi Osaka, as former No 1 withdraws from Australian Open

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has formally withdrawn from the Australian Open, adding to the growing list of superstar casualties. Osaka hasn’t played since September and was long odds to make her comeback at Melbourne Park after posting pictures on social media only last week of her jaunt through Europe with her US rapper boyfriend, Cordae.

