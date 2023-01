Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers and the Penn State Nittany Lions square off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions are 9-2 in non-conference play. Penn State is the top team in the Big...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO