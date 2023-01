Detroit Mercy Titans (6-10, 2-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-7, 4-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -4.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Antoine Davis scored 27 points in Detroit Mercy's 90-85 loss to the Wright State Raiders. The Norse have...

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO