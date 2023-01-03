ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheeks and the Robert Morris Colonials host conference foe IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (3-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI takes on Robert Morris in Horizon action Monday. The Colonials are 4-2 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Kahliel Spear averaging 8.0.
Krikke and Valparaiso host Bradley

Valparaiso Beacons (6-10, 0-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-6, 3-2 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -16.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Bradley Braves after Ben Krikke scored 20 points in Valparaiso's 69-67 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Braves have gone 8-0 in home games. Bradley...
