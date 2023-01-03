Valparaiso Beacons (6-10, 0-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-6, 3-2 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -16.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Bradley Braves after Ben Krikke scored 20 points in Valparaiso's 69-67 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Braves have gone 8-0 in home games. Bradley...

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO