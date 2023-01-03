ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Miles leads No. 17 TCU against No. 25 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -6; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU faces the No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones after Mike Miles scored 33 points in TCU's 88-87 win against the Baylor Bears. The...
AMES, IA

