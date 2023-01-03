ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Sessoms and Coppin State host North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-8, 0-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-12, 1-0 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -1.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Sam Sessoms scored 26 points in Coppin State's 85-73 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.
UNC Greensboro puts home win streak on the line against Samford

Samford Bulldogs (9-7, 3-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-7, 3-0 SoCon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -4.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Samford looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Spartans are 5-1 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is the leader in the...
