Bakersfield Californian
Eastern Illinois visits Morehead State following Freeman's 24-point outing
Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-10, 2-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (9-7, 2-1 OVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -8; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Mark Freeman scored 24 points in Morehead State's 84-80 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles. The...
Bakersfield Californian
Krikke and Valparaiso host Bradley
Valparaiso Beacons (6-10, 0-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-6, 3-2 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -16.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Bradley Braves after Ben Krikke scored 20 points in Valparaiso's 69-67 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Braves have gone 8-0 in home games. Bradley...
