Jake Knouse pours in 28 points to lead Big Spring boys basketball to victory over Biglerville
Big Spring’s Jake Knouse followed up Tuesday night’s 32-point performance against Greencastle-Antrim by pouring in 28 points Wednesday night in a 62-36 non-conference boys basketball victory over Biglerville. Aidan Salle added 16 points for the Bulldogs while Brexton Heckendorn chipped in 12 more. Big Spring improved to 7-2...
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Jan. 4, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Wednesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Ah’Nae Robinson, Harrisburg – Robinson scored her 1,000th career point Wednesday night in a loss to Central Dauphin. Robinson was the game’s...
Abington Heights Boys Basketball: Comets escape overtime, bring perfect record into New Year
Abington Heights destroyed District 2 competition as well as a single opponent from District 4 and fought through tough games with strong Dist
Central Dauphin boys down Harrisburg 72-58 behind Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point night
In Mid-Penn Commonwealth action, Central Dauphin downed Harrisburg to earn a 72-58 victory Tuesday. Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point performance sparked the Rams offensively. Teammate Keon Dockens netted 19 points, while Lleyton Fried tallied 10 points in the divisional win. Loyal Riley netted 20 points to lead the Cougars.
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Tourette syndrome can’t slow Greensburg Salem leading scorer
At first glance, Ryan Burkart does not look like he would be Greensburg Salem’s leading scorer. The 6-foot junior guard is not the fastest player and doesn’t jump higher than many of his opponents. His demeanor is reserved, his voice low. But don’t let looks deceive you.
Steel-High boys hoops downs Middletown in Capital Division game
The Steel-High boys basketball team outlasted Middletown, 43-35, in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game Thursday night. 28 — Steel-High defeats Middletown 43-35 in boys high school basketball. Matt Chaplain of Steel-High led all scorers with 21 points.
Cherry Hill West over Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Quinn Gibson dropped a game-high 19 points and Cherry Hill West used a big fourth quarter to rally past Deptford 47-46 in Deptford. Cherry Hill West trailed by seven entering the final period but went on a 19-11 run to win for the third time in four games and improve to 3-5.
Alex Dorta, Eli Becker lead Palmyra boys basketball past Cedar Cliff in Keystone Division clash
The Palmyra boys basketball team overcame a four-point fourth quarter deficit and prevailed over Cedar Cliff, 49-47, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division contest. The game was close throughout with Palmyra holding a slim halftime lead and then rallying to move ahead by three points with 1:29 to play. Alex...
No. 8 Bergen Catholic falls to Portledge (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Erick Brueckmann scored and assisted on the goal by Matt Maglio for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, but Portledge (NY) prevailed, 5-2, at the Ice House in Hackensack. Portledge (NY) recorded four unanswered goals in the first period before Bergen Catholic (2-7) connected with two solitary...
Boys Ice Hockey: Wayne Hills defeats West Milford-Pequannock to break six game winless streak
Wayne Hills broke a six game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over West Milford-Pequannock at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. In its previous six games Wayne Hills (3-5-1) had lost five times and tied once while averaging just two goals a game in the process. On Monday it scored two goals in each of the second and third periods on its way to a victory.
