ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Russell Wilson’s rushing TDs shouldn’t have been late-season novelty for Broncos

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a grand total of 1 rushing touchdown. Blame Nathaniel Hackett, Klint Kubiak, Justin Outten, or whomever you want. How is it possible that one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks of all time hadn’t found the end zone on his feet this season since week 4 against the Raiders?
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed

With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Justin Fields (hip) out; Bears to start Nathan Peterman vs. Vikings

Justin Fields' breakout sophomore season is over. Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday that Fields has a sore hip and will not be active for the team's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Nathan Peterman is slated to start in Fields' place. The impending offseason will be...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Seahawks-Rams

The end of the regular season is here. There are still plenty of playoff implications on the line, while some teams will have the luxury of resting players and allowing injuries to heal ahead of the playoffs. Entering Week 18, the Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Steelers and Dolphins are all still...
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

2022 Denver Bronco game 16 snap and stats

The Broncos have now tied a dubious record with nine losses by 8 points or fewer (yes, that’s proper English). Broncos 12 losses this season by score difference: 1, 9, 3, 3, 7, 7, 6, 13, 1, 6, 37, 3. 9 one score losses. I wonder what the record is?
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy