San Francisco, CA

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Announces Decision On Bengals-Ravens Game

The Bengals were unable to finish their Week 17 showdown with the Bills due to a scary situation involving Damar Hamlin. He collapsed on the field after a routine collision with Tee Higgins. There's still no word on the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night. All we do know is that...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed

With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Former Husker Kenny Wilhite is no longer part of Nebraska's staff

One of the longest-tenured members of Nebraska’s football support staff is no longer with the program. HuskerOnline confirmed on Thursday that former 1991 Husker All-Big Eight defensive back Kenny Wilhite will not be a part of Matt Rhule’s operation. Wilhite is one of the last remaining staffers of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Brock Purdy's Comment On Nick Bosa Going Viral

It's been a crazy last few weeks for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. He wasn't even QB2 to start the season but that changed when Trey Lance went down. He had to be Jimmy Garoppolo's backup and when the latter got hurt on Dec. 4 against the Miami Dolphins, he had to take over.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Seahawks-Rams

The end of the regular season is here. There are still plenty of playoff implications on the line, while some teams will have the luxury of resting players and allowing injuries to heal ahead of the playoffs. Entering Week 18, the Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Steelers and Dolphins are all still...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. 49ers

The Cardinals will be rolling with David Blough at quarterback for their regular-season finale against the 49ers. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury made Blough the team's starting quarterback last week. He replaced former Penn State star Trace McSorley. Blough had a respectable performance in Week 17 against the Falcons, completing...
ARIZONA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tom Brady’s Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are out of the playoff conversation after their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens sealed their fate. While sitting at home for the postseason is never satisfying, the plus is the Falcons will have a top-10 pick come April. The Falcons currently hold the seventh overall...
ATLANTA, GA

