The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Titans bring back former Alabama defensive back

Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter will be helping the Tennessee Titans prepare for a win-and-in game on Sunday after joining the NFL team’s practice squad for the third time. The Titans signed Carter on Tuesday, a day after placing safety Andrew Adams on injured reserve and signing practice-squad...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed

With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Saints expected to end season on high note vs Panthers

Are finally gone after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4) came back to beat the Carolina Panthers (+3.5) last week (plus a few other losses across the league). This week, the Saints are expected to have a chance at revenge against those same Panthers at home in the Dome in the final regular season game of 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 3.5-point home favorites to the division rival Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Justin Fields (hip) ruled out for Bears Week 18 versus Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (hip) has been ruled out for Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Fields has a sore hip and will be replaced by Nathan Peterman in the Bears' final game of the season. He will finish the year with 1,143 rushing yards, coming up 64 yards short of Lamar Jackson's single-season record for a quarterback. The Vikings' defense has been fantasy-friendly this season, but the Bears' offense isn't an appealing option with Peterman under center.
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

Ranking South Carolina's eight wins in 2022

South Carolina’s season came to an end after losing in the Gator Bowl versus Notre Dame. While disappointing, it was a great year for the Gamecocks, winners of eight games. With a busy offseason ahead, it’s time to look back at each of the team’s wins from worst to best.
COLUMBIA, SC
theScore

Tua not in Dolphins' plans for must-win game vs. Jets due to concussion

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he doesn't expect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play in Sunday's must-win game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. McDaniel added that they are preparing to start Teddy Bridgewater or rookie Skylar Thompson under center in Week 18. Tagovailoa...

