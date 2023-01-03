Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Titans bring back former Alabama defensive back
Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter will be helping the Tennessee Titans prepare for a win-and-in game on Sunday after joining the NFL team’s practice squad for the third time. The Titans signed Carter on Tuesday, a day after placing safety Andrew Adams on injured reserve and signing practice-squad...
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins odds: NFL Week 18 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Jets are...
FOX Sports
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
Saints Coach Dennis Allen Announces Week 18 QB For Panthers
In no surprise, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen reveals his starting quarterback for the season finale against Carolina.
Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed
With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin Showing 'Remarkable Improvement,' Doctors Say
The Buffalo Bills safety remains critically ill ― but there's reason for hope.
chatsports.com
Saints expected to end season on high note vs Panthers
Are finally gone after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4) came back to beat the Carolina Panthers (+3.5) last week (plus a few other losses across the league). This week, the Saints are expected to have a chance at revenge against those same Panthers at home in the Dome in the final regular season game of 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 3.5-point home favorites to the division rival Panthers.
numberfire.com
Justin Fields (hip) ruled out for Bears Week 18 versus Vikings
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (hip) has been ruled out for Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Fields has a sore hip and will be replaced by Nathan Peterman in the Bears' final game of the season. He will finish the year with 1,143 rushing yards, coming up 64 yards short of Lamar Jackson's single-season record for a quarterback. The Vikings' defense has been fantasy-friendly this season, but the Bears' offense isn't an appealing option with Peterman under center.
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 5 players miss practice for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, and there are some big names who weren’t on the practice field Wednesday. Five players missed Wednesday’s practice: Wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Carlton Davis III, safety Logan Ryan, offensive...
Ranking South Carolina's eight wins in 2022
South Carolina’s season came to an end after losing in the Gator Bowl versus Notre Dame. While disappointing, it was a great year for the Gamecocks, winners of eight games. With a busy offseason ahead, it’s time to look back at each of the team’s wins from worst to best.
theScore
Tua not in Dolphins' plans for must-win game vs. Jets due to concussion
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he doesn't expect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play in Sunday's must-win game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. McDaniel added that they are preparing to start Teddy Bridgewater or rookie Skylar Thompson under center in Week 18. Tagovailoa...
FOX Sports
Bettors win at sportsbooks thanks to Packers, Bucs; Huge wager on Ohio State cashes
Sure, NFL Week 17 betting offered plenty of interesting storylines and outcomes for bettors and bookmakers alike. But if you wagered on the College Football Playoff semifinals, on either team in either game, well, you got taken on a wildly entertaining ride, win or lose. The results of the TCU-Michigan...
PHOTOS: Nick Saban introduced as Alabama Football HC in 2007
On Jan. 4, 2007, Nick Saban returned to college football after a brief stint in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. Despite vehemently opposing being involved in the Crimson Tide’s search for a new head coach, Saban ultimately had to break the news to Dolphins fans that he was, in fact, taking the Alabama job.
