The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-34, in overtime on Sunday. However, it’s hard for any Raider fan to be too disappointed in the game. By benching Derek Carr, the Raiders appeared to have given up on the season. Nevertheless, the Raiders torched the Niners’ No. 1 defense for over 500 yards on offense and lost due to some bad luck. It’s hard to pick out losers from this game because both teams played extremely well, but it must be done. Who made a name for themselves, and who faded into obscurity?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO