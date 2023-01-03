ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Yardbarker

Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
The Comeback

Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed

With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

NFL roundup: 49ers clip Raiders in OT, win 9th straight

Tashaun Gipson Sr. intercepted Jarrett Stidham's pass on the fourth play of overtime and Robbie Gould avenged an earlier miss with a 23-yard field goal as the San Francisco 49ers won their ninth straight game, beating the host Las Vegas Raiders 37-34 on Sunday. Gould also had a chance to...
Yardbarker

4 Winners, 4 Losers from Raiders vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-34, in overtime on Sunday. However, it’s hard for any Raider fan to be too disappointed in the game. By benching Derek Carr, the Raiders appeared to have given up on the season. Nevertheless, the Raiders torched the Niners’ No. 1 defense for over 500 yards on offense and lost due to some bad luck. It’s hard to pick out losers from this game because both teams played extremely well, but it must be done. Who made a name for themselves, and who faded into obscurity?
