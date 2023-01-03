Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Popculture
Uche Nwaneri, Former Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman, Dead at 38
Uche Nwaneri, a former NFL player who was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, died on Friday. He was 38 years old. According to TMZ Sports, Nwaneri was at his wide's home in West Lafayette, Indiana when he collapsed in a bedroom. Police received a call around 1 a.m. local time, but he could not be saved. The cause of death has not been officially announced, but preliminary results indicate a possible heart attack. An autopsy was performed on Monday and showed no signs of foul play.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins odds: NFL Week 18 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Jets are...
FOX Sports
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
Someone sent J.J. Watt a stuffed badger as a gift
J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement from the NFL after this season last month, says he recently got something that he has never received before: a stuffed Badger -- and not the type you would find in the toy aisle.
Ross Matiscik is only Jaguars player to sit Wednesday practice
Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik was the only player on the team who sat out the team’s Wednesday practice, the team announced in its injury report. Six players were limited, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, who both didn’t practice Tuesday. Matiscik, Lawrence, and...
Trevor Lawrence, 2 other Jaguars sit out Tuesday practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars have withheld Trevor Lawrence from the first practice of every week since he suffered a toe sprain in Week 13 and that continued Tuesday ahead of the team’s Saturday showdown for the AFC South title. In addition to Lawrence sitting out the practice, the Jaguars also...
Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive
Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar...
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Jets
Who’s afraid of the Miami Dolphins? If we asked that question back in Week 12, we would probably have quite a few teams saying “yes.” Not now, though. The Dolphins have lost their last five games. They have gone from a near-sure-thing in the AFC playoffs to being on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention. They need two things to happen in Week 18 to make it to the playoffs. First, Miami must beat the New York Jets at home. Next, Miami needs the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots. The second thing is likely, but the first thing is well, pretty much a 50-50 thing. Now let’s look at our Dolphins Week 18 predictions as they take on the Jets.
Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans has become a must-win game for both teams. Whichever squad comes out victorious will be AFC South champions. Ahead of the Jaguars-Titans game, we’ll be making our Jaguar Week 18 predictions. Jacksonville has been on a tear lately. After...
RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State
The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
Here are the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions' best players
One of the deepest pools of talent in Bass Pro Tournament of Champions history will make its way to Great Southern Bank Arena starting Jan. 12. The three-day event features six five-star prospects and the son of a future basketball hall-of-famer who appears destined for a power-five program. Here is a look at...
Yardbarker
Titans Signed 3 Defenders Before Jags Game
The Titans signed three defenders to the practice squad Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans signed three defenders before their upcoming game Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The contest Saturday is a must-win game between both teams. The winner earns the AFC South Divison; the loser will start their offseason Saturday night.
Big Cat Country
2023 NFL odds: Jaguars favorites in regular season finale
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, rifling off their fourth win in a row last week in a 31-3 beatdown of the Houston Texans and now head back home for their regular season finale to face the hated Tennessee Titans in an AFC South winner-take-all showdown.
