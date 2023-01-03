Who’s afraid of the Miami Dolphins? If we asked that question back in Week 12, we would probably have quite a few teams saying “yes.” Not now, though. The Dolphins have lost their last five games. They have gone from a near-sure-thing in the AFC playoffs to being on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention. They need two things to happen in Week 18 to make it to the playoffs. First, Miami must beat the New York Jets at home. Next, Miami needs the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots. The second thing is likely, but the first thing is well, pretty much a 50-50 thing. Now let’s look at our Dolphins Week 18 predictions as they take on the Jets.

3 HOURS AGO