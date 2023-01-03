ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Hill

Damar Hamlin thanks fans in first public comments since on-field cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans late Saturday in his first public comments since he suffered cardiac arrest on-field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week.  “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful…
KRMG

Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Sabres hold moment of celebration for Bills safety before game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres paid a scoreboard tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday night before the team’s 6-5 overtime victory against Minnesota. Hamlin, 24, is recovering after going into cardiac arrest when he made a tackle in Buffalo’s game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year player is now breathing on his own and spoke with teammates during a video conference call on Friday. On Saturday, Hamlin posted thanks to fans and colleagues on his social media accounts, writing that “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.”
