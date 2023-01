MONSTER JAM ® ROARS BACK INTO SOCAL WITH THREE WEEKENDS OF FULL-THROTTLE FAMILY FUN AT ANGEL STADIUM OF ANAHEIM IN JAN & FEB 2023!. Anaheim Monster Jam ® Stadium Championship Series Tickets On-Sale Now (Anaheim, CA) – This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to SoCal with six action-packed events over three weekends at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in January and February 2023.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO