Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have been using turmeric for thousands of years for culinary, medicinal and beauty purposes. The main ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties that have many health benefits. When used as a skin care product, especially when combined with other natural ingredients, turmeric has many health and beauty benefits.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tarte Cosmetics offers an extensive range of concealers, and there are many factors to consider when choosing the right one for you. The ingredients, form, color and finish of your concealer can all make a difference in how your makeup turns out.
Thicker-looking, shinier hair doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. If you suspect your hair is thinning or you feel like your scalp is dry, irritated, and could be contributing to less-than-healthy looking hair, the solution isn’t always to just change your shampoo. Adding a daily serum into your routine and massaging your scalp to boost circulation is a smart idea — and knowing which ingredient can support your scalp for thicker, fuller hair is the key knowledge you need. Dr. HariKiran Cheruki, a dermatologist and the medical head of ClinicSpots, says this is the serum you need for gorgeous strands and a healthy scalp.
Your forehead feels tight and the skin on your cheeks is flaking... but your favorite face cream is sitting on a counter miles away, and the bottle of Jergen's on your in-law's bathroom counter has never looked more appealing. You think to yourself, "Can I use body lotion on my face?" Although it sounds like a no-go, depending on your skin type and the body lotion at hand, the answer is often "yes."
A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
Everyone knows that great makeup starts with your skin. But with winter in full swing and dry, flaky, irritated skin to contend with, how is anyone supposed to slay in these conditions? Sure, there’s plenty we can do to switch up our skin care during the wintertime—from infusing nourishing ingredients into our regimens and swapping our regular moisturizer routine to ‘French girl slugging’—but it stands to reason that your makeup application should get an update, too.
In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Hannah Baxter is testing the StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Peptide Plump Line Filling Bounce Serum. As a 33-year-old woman who works in the beauty industry,...
Sea salt spray is a product that’s been around for many years. It’s used to add texture to the hair and lift it. It can also be used on dry or wet hair, making it an interesting choice for curly or wavy-looking people. If you’re looking for something that will give your hair some extra oomph, then sea salt spray may be just what you need!
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People with naturally blond hair are rare, so it’s common for people to bleach and dye their hair to achieve a lighter shade than their natural color. Unfortunately, bleached hair is prone to damage and dryness, so it needs extra care.

