Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Chilling video of Damar Hamlin talking about Bills teammate Dane Jackson surfaces
A video of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin talking about his teammate Dane Jackson went viral on Monday night after his scary ordeal.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Sporting News
Bills' Stefon Diggs, others stay in Cincinnati with hospitalized Damar Hamlin: 'Had to be here for our teammate'
The Bills flew home from Cincinnati after their game against the Bengals was suspended and postponed following Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. However, some members of the organization stayed behind to remain with Hamlin, who is in critical condition. That included star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs went to the...
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41Photo byMichigan Department of Corrections. This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.
Bills’ Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be with Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be near his teammate Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Diggs was seen arriving to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin remains in critical condition. ESPN’s Coley Harvey, who was outside the hospital on Monday night, reported that Diggs was stopped by a cop while trying to see Hamlin. “I need to be there for my teammate,” Diggs reportedly said to the cop, who eventually let him inside. Harvey said on the broadcast that...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy 'under the weather' and will miss Monday's game
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced radio broadcaster John Murphy is "under the weather" and will miss Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. Chris Brown, the co-host of One Bills Live, will be filling in on play-by-play. The Bills (12-3) are set to take on...
Bills-Bengals MNF suspended after injury to Damar Hamlin
The Cincinnati Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” has been suspended until further notice after an injury to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a scary injury with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after making a tackle. An ambulance entered the field...
Bengals weren’t given directive by NFL to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, Zac Taylor says
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some context to the events that unfolded on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was eventually transported in an ambulance to the University...
Former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin collapses on field after making tackle
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.CONTINUED COVERAGE: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injuryHamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic alum who played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, was injured during the first quarter of Monday's game. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and fell to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance were brought out onto the field, reporters at the game tweeted. Hamlin was given CPR on the field, the Monday Night Football...
The NFL Canceled the Game for Damar Hamlin. It Didn't After Chuck Hughes Died on the Field in 1971
Hughes remains the only NFL player to die after collapsing on the field. The teams did not suspend the game—but instead played the final minute as medics tried to save Hughes.
Detroit Lions tweet message for Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on field
By now, you have likely heard the horrific news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After collapsing, Hamlin reportedly needed an AED and CPR prior to being escorted from the field via an ambulance. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a message for Hamlin and the Bills organization.
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Three Times Cincinnati Fans Showed Class After Hamlin Injury
When tragedy strikes, you often get to see the true colors of people. If that's the case, then Cincinnati looks to have an incredible city of people. Monday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals in what was one of the most anticipated regular season matchups of the year. All eyes were on this game because it was two of the best teams in the league and there were major playoff implications. The crowd was loud. The atmosphere was pretty electric.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Players, Fans Support Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest During Cincinnati Bengals/Buffalo Bills Game
Members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are still in shock after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Jan. 2 game at Paycor Stadium. With just under six minutes left in the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After standing up, Hamlin immediately collapsed and stayed on the turf for several minutes.
Vikings' Harrison Phillips buys food for Damar Hamlin's family, those taking care of him
Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips said he purchased food for those taking care of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his family.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injury against Bengals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, was injured during the first quarter. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins,...
Comments / 0