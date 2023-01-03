ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
New York Post

Bills’ Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be with Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be near his teammate Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Diggs was seen arriving to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin remains in critical condition. ESPN’s Coley Harvey, who was outside the hospital on Monday night, reported that Diggs was stopped by a cop while trying to see Hamlin. “I need to be there for my teammate,” Diggs reportedly said to the cop, who eventually let him inside. Harvey said on the broadcast that...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS Chicago

Former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin collapses on field after making tackle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.CONTINUED COVERAGE: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injuryHamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic alum who played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, was injured during the first quarter of Monday's game. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and fell to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance were brought out onto the field, reporters at the game tweeted. Hamlin was given CPR on the field, the Monday Night Football...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions tweet message for Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on field

By now, you have likely heard the horrific news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After collapsing, Hamlin reportedly needed an AED and CPR prior to being escorted from the field via an ambulance. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a message for Hamlin and the Bills organization.
DETROIT, MI
Power 93.7 WBLK

Three Times Cincinnati Fans Showed Class After Hamlin Injury

When tragedy strikes, you often get to see the true colors of people. If that's the case, then Cincinnati looks to have an incredible city of people. Monday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals in what was one of the most anticipated regular season matchups of the year. All eyes were on this game because it was two of the best teams in the league and there were major playoff implications. The crowd was loud. The atmosphere was pretty electric.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Players, Fans Support Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest During Cincinnati Bengals/Buffalo Bills Game

Members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are still in shock after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Jan. 2 game at Paycor Stadium. With just under six minutes left in the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After standing up, Hamlin immediately collapsed and stayed on the turf for several minutes.
CINCINNATI, OH

