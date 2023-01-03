Around Town: 'Coming soon' ... to the Partridge, Longbrooke to bring 137 homes off U.S. 27/Eden Valley

Look for the word “theater” to replace restaurant as renovations continue. From Facebook

The Partridge on Broad Street is returning in 2023 — but not the way you might expect.

Sold for $300,000 in October by Rome businessman Harry Pierce, there’s been activity inside the 330 Broad St. landmark of late with more due. The outside light is back on but that’s only one of the clues.

A new Facebook page, The Partridge Theater, is dropping hints of “great things to come” as the venue turns nine decades old.

Working with the new owner William Benefield is Seth Ingram, the director of the Rome International Film Festival as well as division chair of Film & Theater at Georgia Highlands College.

Ingram says “restoring the venue to a theater/events venue... (is) still in the early stages. The venue was originally a horse stable and later converted to a theater before it became a restaurant. When William bought the building and started demo of the inside, he discovered how unique and historical the structure truly is.”

“The idea is currently to restore it to an entertainment venue for downtown Rome while preserving as much of the historical components as possible. We look forward to hosting music, comedy and cinematic events in the venue down the road.”

Rome historian Selena Tilley also is working with Benefield and Ingram.

One note: An event already has been back on the Partridge stage for the first time in eight decades: Benefield held an event there for his American Roofing Co. staff, featuring Dyna Groove, last month.

137 homes on the way

Smith Douglas Homes has bigger plans for Rome/Floyd County in 2023.

Much of 2022 was spent on opening Crestwood off Ga. 53 just before the bypass as well as continued sales at Emerald Oaks off Old Dalton Road.

Now comes Longbrooke, “137 homesites featuring a variety of ranch and two-story homes priced from the mid $200,000s... Longbrooke is now pre-selling and our designer model home is expected this fall.”

The planned homes feature three to five bedrooms, two to 3.5 bathrooms and two-vehicle garages, with the footprints ranging from 1,202 to 2,372 square feet. Several homes are under construction, with much of the land cleared for others.

The site is east of U.S. 27 off Eden Valley Road near Eden Valley Baptist Church. It backs up to Edenfield.

Smith Douglas has stayed busy in Floyd County in 2022, including 17 single-family home permits issued for the existing developments in November alone.

Upon further review?

The surprise closing of Honeycream artisan gelato on East Fourth Avenue in downtown Rome continues to flood social media. Comments, shares, emojis and such are all over Facebook and Instagram.

Is there hope? For now, Christie and Mike Meyer (and family) are assessing it all. But there are clues. In addition to neighboring businesses reaching out, there’s also a teaser on the website about a February announcement. Plus there’s this note from the Meyers on Instagram:

“We appreciate your kind comments and concern. Please do not worry about our family. Honeycream was, pleasantly, busier than we ever imagined, causing us to hit the ground running. At a crossroads, we decided to take a chance to get our proverbial ‘feet under us,’ to see if there is a more balanced approach to our work/life balance. Our family has been averaging about 200 hours per week working for Honeycream but we all have other jobs and/or school as well. It is difficult to find time to re-evaluate what we are doing with such a busy schedule, so we are taking time. We feel very invested, and it is our hope to re-open.”

Popcorn & Politics

Martha Bryant Summerbell — Republican before it was ‘cool.’ In the days before everyone went GOP to get the prerequisite R next to their names on the ballot, Martha Bryant (later Summerbell) was hoisting the party banner.

Already known for her work with the YMCA and her travel agency, Martha was recognized by the General Assembly for her years as Floyd GOP chair. She also was honored with the Board of Governors award in the 2010 edition of Heart of the Community.

She passed away last week at age 90; services are set for 1 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Rome First United Methodist Church.

There are politicians in town today who owe her much more than they’ll ever realize.

Different faces in charge as Georgia General Assembly convenes Monday: With the passing of House Speaker David Ralston, Butch Miller’s exit from the state Senate (and presidency) and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s decision not to run again, three new faces will be in key spots as the 2023 legislative session begins. Look for updates later this week on what — and where — to watch.

Peaks & Valleys

The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia

Peak to perhaps the best college football games of the season: The undercard was the TCU-Michigan game that seesawed for much of the late afternoon and spilled into prime time, ending just before the Peach Bowl. There’s where Georgia and Ohio State would script an absolute thriller concluding just as the new year ticked to life. Next up for the national title: Georgia vs. TCU. Some called it a “struggle win” and maybe they’re right. But also remember the Bulldogs are in their third national title game since 2017.

Valley to the toll entrepreneurism takes on small business owners: Maybe 30 years ago, a colleague/business analyst warned us about future ventures: “Having your own business is like having a child. It needs all your attention.” Those were very true words then and today but the “environment” has changed in part because of the pandemic. As with traditional jobs, people want — need — more balanced lives. We very much understand the situation facing the owners of Honeycream and are hopeful they can find that balance — and continued success.