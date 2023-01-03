Since it the second day in 2023, I wanted to dive into my predicted beauty trends that will be taking the beauty industry by storm and causing pressure!. This trend has taken the internet by surprise with various influencers applying blush as a contour base. You can apply blush to your face as you contour. This method gives the “sun-kissed effect” lighting up your face and adding some color. Another method is applying your blush in circular motions with a dense fluffy brush to your eye and cheek area to minimize steps in your makeup application and create a “monochromatic” look. This adds color to your eyes and cheeks to add the flushing, natural look. Nu by Yves Saint Laurent is the viral blush that you will use all over your face! Its hyaluronic acid base hydrates the skin while creating that true natural beauty look.

4 DAYS AGO