Body cam footage released of police talking to Colby Covington and witnesses after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault

Scarlet Scar
4d ago
ok soo it's ok to attack someone in the public because he lost a professional fight. hes a sore loser and deserves to be in jail.
3
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
NYPD Cop Caught on Video Repeatedly Punching Black Teen Girl in the Head
One New York City police officer has been suspended and at least one other is under investigation after a video went viral showing a Staten Island cop punching a Black teenage girl in the head several times. The video, which was posted to Instagram and Twitter Tuesday evening, shows at...
MMAmania.com
Don’t tweet about Dana White ... or else! ESPN employees informed to hold off on ‘incendiary’ comments
ESPN appears to be in full damage control mode following Dana White’s New Year’s antics. A video surfaced this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023) of White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub alongside his wife, Anne White. Unfortunately, the vacation took a turn for the worst after the couple got into a brief altercation, trading slaps with Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) President landing multiple blows after being initially struck by his partner.
Chuck Liddell Pleads With Divorce Judge For $95k To Save Family’s $5.2 Million Mansion, Accuses Ex-Wife Of Refusing To Help With Bills
Ex-UFC fighter Chuck Liddell has rushed to court accusing his estranged wife Heidi of refusing to help with bills which has put their home in jeopardy of being lost, RadarOnline.com has learned.In newly filed court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chuck tears into his ex as their divorce continues to play out in court. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in October 2021, Chuck filed for divorce from his wife Heidi after 10 years of marriage.The split came days after he was taken into custody for domestic violence after cops showed up to the couple’s Hidden Hills mansion. Chuck’s daughter told police...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight who flattened Deontay Wilder dismisses punch power
Deontay Wilder was a developing force early in his career and didn’t carry the power he does now, according to a heavyweight who dropped the American. “The Bronze Bomber” fought Harold Sconiers in 2010 as an up-and-comer. The fight is etched into Wilder’s history as the former WBC ruler got dropped for the first time in his career.
Sean O’Malley says Dana White’s wife “deserves a slapping back” after hitting him first
Sean O’Malley says he feels bad for Dana White. On New Year’s Eve, White and his wife had a fight that led to them slapping each other in the middle of a club in Cabo. TMZ then obtained the video of the incident and got White’s apology before they released the article where the UFC president made it clear that he was in the wrong. O’Malley says he thinks White’s apology was sincere.
Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an mma bout?”
Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Jake Paul signing with the PFL. On Thursday, it was revealed that Paul has signed a multi-year multi-fight deal with the PFL. The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer will also help promote the promotion’s pay-per-view series where he revealed fighters will receive 50% revenue. “I’ve...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping suggests Paddy Pimblett should ‘humble himself a little bit’
Michael Bisping believes Paddy Pimblett might need to reevaluate some things. Pimblett had himself a December to remember, first getting embroiled in a feud with Ariel Helwani and then eking out a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282, one that many people felt he didn’t deserve. Pimblett then capped things off by dismissing the many detractors of his win outright, saying he felt he won all three rounds of the bout. Needless to say, Pimblett’s month left a sour taste in the mouth of many MMA fans, and Bisping believes Pimblett may want to consider checking his ego a bit.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis makes 134, VADA drug tested following weigh-in
Gervonta Davis looked weary after scaling 134 pounds for his forthcoming Pay Per View but had to accommodate VADA testing procedures immediately. According to reporter Elie Seckbach, who was riding with Tank after the scaling, VADA pulled the whole team as they entered an elevator. Davis would then undergo VADA...
Dan LeBatard questions ESPN’s lack of coverage from Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “White has a great deal of power”
Former ESPN host Dan LeBatard has questioned the network’s lack of coverage regarding Dana White slapping his partner. It’s safe to say that the last few days haven’t been great for UFC president Dana White. The boss was caught on camera striking his wife on New Year’s Eve, for which he has since apologized.
Tyron Woodley calls out KSI: “You a whole bitch”
Tyron Woodley did not mince words when the news broke that Dillon Danis had pulled out of his highly-anticipated grudge match with KSI, which was scheduled for Jan. 14 on DAZN pay-per-view. When it was revealed that “Faze Temper” would be stepping in on short notice to save the main...
Ali Abdelaziz shuts down “rumors” that Kamaru Usman won’t be fighting Leon Edwards next: “He is good to go”
Ali Abdelaziz has shut down ‘rumors’ that Kamaru Usman won’t be fighting Leon Edwards next. It was just this past August at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) by a brutal knockout in the fifth round. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had lost his welterweight title to ‘Rocky’.
MMA Fighting
Jailton Almeida hopeful Shamil Abdurakhimov shows up at UFC 283 after previous cancellations, vows to ‘put on a show’
Jailton Almeida is hoping the third time is the charm for a fight with Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283, which is scheduled for Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The heavyweight duo was paired up to compete twice before in 2022, however Abdurakhimov withdrew both times. Abdurakhimov was reportedly pulled from a September card in Las Vegas due to visa issues, so “Malhadinho” instead finished late-notice replacement Anton Turkalj with a first-round submission.
L.A. Weekly
Dana White Slapped His Wife: The Domestic Violence Problem in the UFC
Dana White has always been a controversial figure. The UFC President is no stranger to issues about equal pay for the fighters, women not having a place in the MMA world, and his high-stakes gambling. This time, however, Dana White is plagued with questions about a new scandal — there’s...
Wealdstone Raider claims he was knocked out and put in a coma after being punched in the head while running for a bus
THE MAN dubbed the “Wealdstone Raider” has claimed that he was knocked out and put in a coma after being attacked. The 56-year-old Gordon Hill became an internet sensation in 2013 when a clip of him squaring up to a rival fan while watching his local team, who are in the National League, went viral.
Jon Jones teases imminent UFC return after dramatic heavyweight transformation with Francis Ngannou fight in the works
JON JONES has hinted his long-awaited return to the octagon is right around the corner. The former long-reigning light-heavyweight champion hasn't set foot inside the cage in nearly THREE YEARS due to the pandemic and a public pay spat with the UFC brass. SunSport revealed last year that negotiations over...
PHOTO | Derrick Lewis appears to be in incredible shape ahead of UFC fight with Sergey Spivak
Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis appears to be in the best shape of his life ahead of his upcoming UFC fight with Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) and Spivak (15-3 MMA) are slated to headline a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas on February 4th. The pair were originally scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 65 this past November, but ‘The Black Beast’ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a medical issue.
Jake Paul Signs Deal With MMA League
He will begin fighting in the mixed martial arts league this year.
Man charged with felony burglary of Brewers clubhouse after reportedly drinking at least 10 beers
A 25-year-old man was charged with felony burglary of the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse following a September doubleheader, according to an Associated Press and ESPN report. The man was charged on Dec. 14, per the report. The details of the incident — according to a criminal complaint — say he "passed out in the bushes" outside the stadium and "upon awakening, entered the team's clubhouse and stole electronics, a credit card, team memorabilia and other items."
