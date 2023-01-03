Body cam footage released of police talking to Colby Covington and witnesses after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault

Michael Bisping believes Paddy Pimblett might need to reevaluate some things. Pimblett had himself a December to remember, first getting embroiled in a feud with Ariel Helwani and then eking out a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282, one that many people felt he didn’t deserve. Pimblett then capped things off by dismissing the many detractors of his win outright, saying he felt he won all three rounds of the bout. Needless to say, Pimblett’s month left a sour taste in the mouth of many MMA fans, and Bisping believes Pimblett may want to consider checking his ego a bit.

2 DAYS AGO