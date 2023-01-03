Ice Alert Issued in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Portions of England; Motorists Advised to Be Careful with Icy Pavements

Read full article on original website
Met Office Forecasts Precise Date for First Snowfall of 2023, as Strong La Niña System Sweeps Over UK
The specific locations in the UK where snow is anticipated to fall within days as the Atlantic jet stream hammers Britain are shown below. Forecasters have revealed the precise day on which they anticipate areas of the UK will be pummeled by wind and rain as the powerful La Nina system takes grip.
Covid: People urged to wear masks and stay at home if unwell as pressure on NHS mounts
People have been urged to wear face coverings and remain at home if feeling unwell, as an already crisis-stricken NHS faces down multiple waves of winter illnesses.With children returning to school at a time when high levels of flu, Covid-19 and scarlet fever are all being reported, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued fresh guidance in a bid to minimise the diseases’ spread.Parents have been urged to keep children at home if they are unwell and have a fever, with adults told to only go out if necessary and wear face coverings if they are ill and...
Light Snow and Rain Expected This Week in Chicago; Motorists Warned of Slippery Roads
According to the latest weather forecast, residents and motorists in Chicago could expect light snow and rain this week. The forecast warned motorists to be extra cautious in driving due to slick and slippery roads. The first week of January in portions of the United States experienced severe weather conditions....
Winter Heat Records Are Being Broken Throughout Europe as Natural-gas Prices Fall
Temperatures in several European countries reached all-time highs in January. National records have been broken in eight nations, and regional records in three more. On Sunday, the temperature in Warsaw, Poland, was 18.9°C (66°F), but in Bilbao, Spain, it was 25.1°C - more than 10°C above average.
Covid infections soar to highest level since July
Covid-19 infection rates are at their highest since last July with one in 25 estimated to have the infection, according to new figures. Meanwhile, hospitalisations for flu in Scotland reached the highest level in five years over Christmas. Public Health Scotland's weekly update reveals nine of the 14 health boards...
Covid infections in your area amid warnings over new Omicron subvariant
Three years on from the start of the Covid pandemic, concerns have been raised about a new Covid variant that could lead to a surge in the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) and UK Covid experts have given warnings about the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant known as XBB 1.5. But the most recent figures on Covid infections in England suggest there has yet to be a surge in infections. In the week up to 31 December, there was a 15.4 per cent drop in cases in England, with 36,605 testing positive for the virus. Maps based on...
17 dead after ‘truck ploughs into mourners’ on foggy road as China’s holiday travel rush gets underway
At least 17 people have died in a traffic accident in China as the country saw a surge in road activity due to the annual Lunar New Year holiday.The accident took place on the outskirts of Nanchang county in Jiangxi province, leaving another 22 people injured."The accident caused 17 deaths, 22 people were injured, the injured have been sent to the hospital," reported local state-run broadcaster CCTV, according to the AFP news agency.The authorities said they were probing the number of vehicles involved in the incident, as well as the circumstances leading to it.But according to a local resident,...
For a blast of pure escapism, plant lomatias
What I love about the world of horticulture is that there are as many garden styles as there are gardeners, but what unites them all is a sense of escapism. The seemingly instinctive desire to create an idealised sanctuary away from the realities of the world, whether that’s a pastoral idyll or a storybook jungle, sits at the heart of every pleasure garden ever created. To me, there are few plants more perfectly adapted to conspiring to pull off this fantasy than lomatias, whose otherworldly beauty somehow just works effortlessly in every style, from wistful, floral nostalgia to tropical modernism.
New Pacific Storm Poses Risks to Life and Property for California by Early Next Week: Meteorologists Warn
A new Pacific storm will pose risks to life and property, as well as cause potential disruption to travel, for California by early next week, according to US meteorologists. The storm is part of a series of Pacific storm train that has wreaked havoc across West Coast, particularly California. The...
[Weather Update] Atmospheric River and Bomb Cyclone Unload Heavy Rain and Strong Winds on West Coast
The latest weather report showed that West Coast suffered from heavy flooding rainfall and hurricane-force winds, resulting in significant travel delays, widespread power outages, two deaths and flooding. Before the storm could intensify into a bomb cyclone, weather agencies forecasted that California and the West Coast would experience rounds of...
NHS hospitals moving patients into hotel to free up beds
NHS hospitals are discharging patients into a hotel in a bid to ease demand for beds. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire trusts are using the hotel for patients who no longer need urgent treatment but need social care. The Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the three trusts has booked...
£600 energy payment: 'Helpline needed' says fuel poverty charity
A fuel poverty charity has expressed concern about the lack of a helpline for people who have queries about their £600 energy support payment. Every home in Northern Ireland with a domestic electricity supply is to get a one-off £600 payment by 31 March 2023. The government payments...
Climate Change Can Have an Influence on Sea Water Temperatures on Indian Ocean
Researchers say they now have a significantly deeper understanding as to how climate change can affect and end up causing seawater temperatures on one side of the Indian Ocean to be much either warmer or cooler than temperatures on the other, a phenomenon that can lead sometimes to deadly weather-related happenings like megadroughts in East Africa and severe flooding in Indonesia, thanks to a new analysis of long-term climate data.
Alarming Study Shows 710 Trillion Particles of Microplastics in Farmlands Contaminate Food Supply
According to a study, Europe's farmlands are among the world's largest microplastic reservoirs, with its soil containing an estimated 710 trillion particles. As the crops absorb nutrients from the soil, these particles also get embedded into the food supply. There are microplastics everywhere on the planet. They are not just...
