Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Five in the back
Everton were done no favours by the draw-makers as their FA Cup campaign in the 2022-23 season looks to be a very short one with a trip to in-form Manchester United. The Toffees appear to be as fractured a squad as exactly a year ago, despite partly revamping an underperforming squad and are in relegation trouble again with just three league wins this term. They were bounced from the League Cup by AFC Bournemouth just before the World Cup break, and can expect a similar fate tonight at Old Trafford.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Embarrassing Defeat to Brighton
Buckle up, folks. Today’s edition of 5 Telling Stats does not make for pleasant reading. Coming out of the World Cup break, Everton were hoping to turn their fortunes around after suffering a dreadful drop in form directly before the Premier League was adjourned. However, the Toffees have picked up just 1 point in the first 3 games back, and it came from the most difficult fixture among them funnily enough. However, that means Everton have picked up just 5 points from the last 11 games, and what was once a seemingly rock solid defense has been conceding for fun. This is the definition of relegation form.
An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters
As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
Wolves Manager Upset About Scheduling of Liverpool FA Cup Match
Amongst rival fans, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has something of a reputation for complaining about the scheduling. Ahead of his side’s FA Cup tie against Wolves, though, it’s the opposition manager who is unhappy. “I don’t understand how we play in one competition with two days less...
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Round 3 - Shrewsbury vs Sunderland
The lads were denied their third league win on the trot in another game of two halves over at Blackpool on New Year's Day. In the first half we were poor, in truth partly down to how well Blackpool set up to counter both our starting team and tactical selections. We went into half time a goal down and things looked pretty grim.
Manchester City Take All Three Points, Down Chelsea, 1-0: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City struggled as they climbed towards a huge and crucial away victory, 1-0 vs Chelsea. After a badly positioned first half, three key subs made all the difference as two of those, Mahrez/Grealish, connected for the winning goal. Pep is a genius and it worked here for the points....
Chelsea hold ‘positive’ talks with Shakhtar, ready to ‘push on’ for Mykhaylo Mudryk — report
Chelsea continue to be used by Shakhtar Donetsk to drive up Mykhaylo Mudryk’s transfer fee, with the Blues apparently holding “positive” talks with the Ukrainian Premier League club this week. Their sporting director, Darijo Srna, even turned up at Stamford Bridge last night to watch us play against Manchester City!
Reading 2-0 Watford: Player Ratings
Largely untroubled for the first 70 minutes before making a couple of relatively routine saves and interceptions. May have snuck a 7/10 but he did his best to let Watford back into the game by fumbling what seemed like a routine catch towards the end, that thankfully he got away with.
Liverpool 2, Wolves 2 - Match Recap: Wolves Force Replay In FA Cup
Cody Gakpo makes his Liverpool debut as the Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield for this third round FA Cup game. Liverpool are looking to defend their title, and it starts today. Aside from that, Jürgen Klopp chose his strongest starting XI for this match as he tries to get the players back into fighting form after the long World Cup break.
Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli has passed away
Gianluca Vialli has passed away, far too soon, aged just 58, after a long and recurring battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a legend of the modern game, a legend at Sampdoria, Juventus, and Chelsea as well, where he started as a player and finished as a multiple trophy-winning manager.
Manchester City v Chelsea: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction
This time City face a familiar foe in Chelsea. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Sunday 8 January 2023, kick off at 4.30pm (UK), 11.30 am (EST) Referee Robert Jones. Assistant Referees Ian Hussin & Darren Cann. Fourth Official Darren England. VAR John Brooks. AVAR...
The Migrating Magpie: Week One of the January Transfer Window
Week one of 2023 is in the books and if it did anything, it served to illuminate gaping holes among many high-profile Premier League squads. Logic dictates that clubs like West Ham, Everton, and Chelsea now must make moves simply to calm their fanbases down. Newcastle have now gone a...
Klopp Talk: Virgil van Dijk Will be “Out For a Few Weeks, Definitely”
Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup game against Wolves, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the status of Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring injury in his press conference. “It’s not a short-term [injury], and I had longer-term injuries as well in my career as a manager. So, it’s somewhere in between. He will be out for a few weeks, definitely”, said Klopp.
What Can Reading Get Out Of Saturday’s FA Cup Tie With Watford?
On the face of it, this game looks like little more than a distraction. Reading’s focus should be and is very much on the league, given the ever-precarious nature of our Championship status. Take our eye off the ball and we could well get dragged into a relegation scrap. Just ask Hull City, who were eighth at this stage of the 2019/20 campaign but ultimately finished 24th.
Tottenham’s win at Palace was a flukey, and crucially important, result
With their team playing midweek on the road under the lights at one of the more raucous environments in the league at Selhurst Park, many Tottenham Hotspur supporters did not have the most confidence in a short-handed squad that got crushed at home over the weekend against Aston Villa. With injuries to key figures such as Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, Spurs supporters knew that this would be a challenging stretch run in January both on and off the field with matches against Arsenal and Manchester City approaching as well as the cloud of the transfer window hanging over Antonio Conte and the board.
‘Big opportunity’: Chukwuemeka looking to impress and break into the Chelsea team
Professional sports is littered with examples of young players stepping up and taking advantage of opportunities granted by injuries to players ahead of them in the pecking order — Tom Brady in the NFL is the (greatest?) one that always comes to mind — and if there is a silver lining to Chelsea’s injury crisis, it’s precisely that it allows (or should allow) these kinds of opportunities.
How Liverpool’s Midfield Became Such A Mess, Explained
Everyone and their cousin’s dentist is talking about how Liverpool’s midfield needs some serious help. We’re a long way from the stout and resilient midfield three that provided the foundation for Liverpool to go on to one of the most impressive campaigns in modern football history. But...
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Rashford and friends kick off FA Cup with a win over Everton
Manchester United started their FA Cup campaign as they will hope to go on, with a win. They defeated Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford with a little help from the out of form Blues, but the goals all count the same. It was a fast start for United, scoring in...
The Opposition View: Everton at Manchester United | What hope for the Blues?
Everton desperately need a really positive performance as the second part of this very disjointed 2022-23 campaign begins to collect steam. A last-second loss to Wolves, a wonderful draw against the Premier League champs Manchester City, followed by an absolute drubbing on this most recent Tuesday versus Brighton, has left supporters flummoxed as to what to expect from this bunch—and their boss too.
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea
Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win a really tight game amid some gamesmanship by Pep Guardiola. A pretty different team started the match and when they hit half time clueless and chanceless he made subs to match his intent. In cam Riyad Mahrez, Rico Lewis and Jack Grealish and the trio proved to be difference makers.
