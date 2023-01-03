ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Cooler Weather Conditions To Unfold in South Florida Until Weekend

The latest weather forecast in South Florida showed that residents would expect cooler weather until the weekend due to a cold front. While some portions of the country suffered from rounds of rain on the West Coast and California, the weather in South Florida would be perfect for people enjoying outdoor activities or travel. Mild weather conditions could expect until the end of the week.
MIAMI, FL
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
natureworldnews.com

Milder to Colder Weather Pattern to Continue Until the Weekend in Portions of Texas

The latest weather forecast in portions of Texas showed that a milder to colder pattern would unfold this weekend and until next week. In the Northeast and Midwest, the forecast said that wintry weather conditions, with snow and rain, are expected to unload next week. Despite the rapid warmup, the forecast said that the weather would still be colder.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change Could Not Make Extreme Weather Events Go Away: Scientists Explain

Climate change will not make extreme weather events go away, according to scientists. The recent assertion only reinforces previous predictions that the climate crisis will only make things worse. In recent years, climate researchers have warned that climate change is here to stay and have not indicated that weather phenomenon,...
The Guardian

Empty nests: why UK’s winter bird numbers are in sharp decline

Every winter’s evening, from November to February, one of the most dramatic of all our natural spectacles takes place on the Avalon Marshes, near my home in Somerset. Here, as dusk falls, up to half a million starlings – refugees from the far north and east – gather together in the skies, before roosting in the reedbeds below.
natureworldnews.com

[Weather Update] Atmospheric River and Bomb Cyclone Unload Heavy Rain and Strong Winds on West Coast

The latest weather report showed that West Coast suffered from heavy flooding rainfall and hurricane-force winds, resulting in significant travel delays, widespread power outages, two deaths and flooding. Before the storm could intensify into a bomb cyclone, weather agencies forecasted that California and the West Coast would experience rounds of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Mayan People Utilized Market-Based Economics in Selling Crafts

Many archeologists previously believed that more than 500 years ago in the midwestern Guatemalan highlands, Maya people bought and sold products with significantly less authority from their rulers than many archeologists now believe. Over time, the abundance of obsidian materials and the prominence of craftspeople to shape it developed a...
natureworldnews.com

Fireworks Make Wild Birds Sleep Less and Fly 300 Miles Nonstop, Study Shows

Wild birds frequently suffer detrimental long-term effects when fireworks are lit to ring in the New Year. According to a study, they fly 300 miles nonstop while getting less sleep. For eight New Year's periods, an international team of researchers followed Arctic migratory geese as they flew through Germany, Denmark,...
natureworldnews.com

International Nuclear Fusion Project for Carbon-Free Energy Source Faces Major Delay

An international nuclear fusion project could face delay, according to emerging reports this week. The project called International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) aims for a carbon-free energy source, a long-held idea that faced recurring technical and cost-related challenges in the past. Its previous goal was set to be completed in...
natureworldnews.com

Bright Green Comet From the Stone Age Will Light Up the Sky Once Again This January

A vibrant green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be approaching Earth in the month of January, providing a once-in-a-civilization sight. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the comet last traversed the solar system in the Stone Age, some 50,000 years ago. According to NASA, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will...
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change Can Have an Influence on Sea Water Temperatures on Indian Ocean

Researchers say they now have a significantly deeper understanding as to how climate change can affect and end up causing seawater temperatures on one side of the Indian Ocean to be much either warmer or cooler than temperatures on the other, a phenomenon that can lead sometimes to deadly weather-related happenings like megadroughts in East Africa and severe flooding in Indonesia, thanks to a new analysis of long-term climate data.
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change Will Reduce Deep Overturning Ocean Circulation In the Future Millennia

According to the University of California, Irvine Earth system scientists, climate-driven heating of seawater is slowing deep circulation patterns in the Atlantic and Southern oceans, and if this process continues, the ocean's ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be severely limited, exacerbating global warming. The importance of...

