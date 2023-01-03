Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Winter Heat Records Are Being Broken Throughout Europe as Natural-gas Prices Fall
Temperatures in several European countries reached all-time highs in January. National records have been broken in eight nations, and regional records in three more. On Sunday, the temperature in Warsaw, Poland, was 18.9°C (66°F), but in Bilbao, Spain, it was 25.1°C - more than 10°C above average.
natureworldnews.com
Cooler Weather Conditions To Unfold in South Florida Until Weekend
The latest weather forecast in South Florida showed that residents would expect cooler weather until the weekend due to a cold front. While some portions of the country suffered from rounds of rain on the West Coast and California, the weather in South Florida would be perfect for people enjoying outdoor activities or travel. Mild weather conditions could expect until the end of the week.
natureworldnews.com
Met Office Forecasts Precise Date for First Snowfall of 2023, as Strong La Niña System Sweeps Over UK
The specific locations in the UK where snow is anticipated to fall within days as the Atlantic jet stream hammers Britain are shown below. Forecasters have revealed the precise day on which they anticipate areas of the UK will be pummeled by wind and rain as the powerful La Nina system takes grip.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
natureworldnews.com
Milder to Colder Weather Pattern to Continue Until the Weekend in Portions of Texas
The latest weather forecast in portions of Texas showed that a milder to colder pattern would unfold this weekend and until next week. In the Northeast and Midwest, the forecast said that wintry weather conditions, with snow and rain, are expected to unload next week. Despite the rapid warmup, the forecast said that the weather would still be colder.
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change Could Not Make Extreme Weather Events Go Away: Scientists Explain
Climate change will not make extreme weather events go away, according to scientists. The recent assertion only reinforces previous predictions that the climate crisis will only make things worse. In recent years, climate researchers have warned that climate change is here to stay and have not indicated that weather phenomenon,...
natureworldnews.com
Sixth Mass Extinction Happening Right Now as Humanity Destroys Way of Life, Experts Warn
According to experts, even though humanity may not be destroying the planet, they are destroying their way of life, which is what is causing the sixth mass extinction, which may already be taking place. The planet's three and a half-billion people were sustainable in 1970. On New Year's Day, however,...
Empty nests: why UK’s winter bird numbers are in sharp decline
Every winter’s evening, from November to February, one of the most dramatic of all our natural spectacles takes place on the Avalon Marshes, near my home in Somerset. Here, as dusk falls, up to half a million starlings – refugees from the far north and east – gather together in the skies, before roosting in the reedbeds below.
natureworldnews.com
[Weather Update] Atmospheric River and Bomb Cyclone Unload Heavy Rain and Strong Winds on West Coast
The latest weather report showed that West Coast suffered from heavy flooding rainfall and hurricane-force winds, resulting in significant travel delays, widespread power outages, two deaths and flooding. Before the storm could intensify into a bomb cyclone, weather agencies forecasted that California and the West Coast would experience rounds of...
Rich Russians can't easily travel overseas after Putin's invasion, so they're going on cruises at home instead
Russian cruise operators enjoyed a surge in passenger numbers of up to 40% last year following the invasion of Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
The first orbital space launch from British soil will take off on Monday
LauncherOne will depart from Spaceport Cornwall and will take satellites into orbit.
natureworldnews.com
New Pacific Storm Poses Risks to Life and Property for California by Early Next Week: Meteorologists Warn
A new Pacific storm will pose risks to life and property, as well as cause potential disruption to travel, for California by early next week, according to US meteorologists. The storm is part of a series of Pacific storm train that has wreaked havoc across West Coast, particularly California. The...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Mayan People Utilized Market-Based Economics in Selling Crafts
Many archeologists previously believed that more than 500 years ago in the midwestern Guatemalan highlands, Maya people bought and sold products with significantly less authority from their rulers than many archeologists now believe. Over time, the abundance of obsidian materials and the prominence of craftspeople to shape it developed a...
natureworldnews.com
Indonesia's Mount Marapi Erupts Shooting Ashes 300 Meters into the Sky, No tourists Allowed Within 3 Km of Crater
On January 7, Mount Marapi in Indonesia erupts, sending up to 300 meters of ash into the air. Tourists and locals are not permitted in the area and up to 3 km from the crater, according to local authorities. January 7 eruption. On January 7, Mount Marapi, a volcano in...
natureworldnews.com
Fireworks Make Wild Birds Sleep Less and Fly 300 Miles Nonstop, Study Shows
Wild birds frequently suffer detrimental long-term effects when fireworks are lit to ring in the New Year. According to a study, they fly 300 miles nonstop while getting less sleep. For eight New Year's periods, an international team of researchers followed Arctic migratory geese as they flew through Germany, Denmark,...
natureworldnews.com
International Nuclear Fusion Project for Carbon-Free Energy Source Faces Major Delay
An international nuclear fusion project could face delay, according to emerging reports this week. The project called International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) aims for a carbon-free energy source, a long-held idea that faced recurring technical and cost-related challenges in the past. Its previous goal was set to be completed in...
natureworldnews.com
Bright Green Comet From the Stone Age Will Light Up the Sky Once Again This January
A vibrant green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be approaching Earth in the month of January, providing a once-in-a-civilization sight. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the comet last traversed the solar system in the Stone Age, some 50,000 years ago. According to NASA, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will...
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change Can Have an Influence on Sea Water Temperatures on Indian Ocean
Researchers say they now have a significantly deeper understanding as to how climate change can affect and end up causing seawater temperatures on one side of the Indian Ocean to be much either warmer or cooler than temperatures on the other, a phenomenon that can lead sometimes to deadly weather-related happenings like megadroughts in East Africa and severe flooding in Indonesia, thanks to a new analysis of long-term climate data.
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change Will Reduce Deep Overturning Ocean Circulation In the Future Millennia
According to the University of California, Irvine Earth system scientists, climate-driven heating of seawater is slowing deep circulation patterns in the Atlantic and Southern oceans, and if this process continues, the ocean's ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be severely limited, exacerbating global warming. The importance of...
