FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
‘I heard screaming, running down the hallway’: 911 caller recalls fatal Monarch Apartments shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The same day Monarch Apartments’ owners sent residents a lengthy description of planned security changes at the complex, News Channel 11 spoke with Timmothy Walker, a Monarch resident who called 911 the night Ja’Shon Yates was killed there. Walker lives a few doors down from apartment 4205, where the Jan. […]
wcyb.com
WCSO: One person dead, another person in custody
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va--Police are investigating after a person was found dead late Friday night. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, officers are currently on the scene on Pocahontas Trail. Sheriff Andis said one person is custody. Details are limited at this time, but stay with News 5 for the latest developments.
JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
supertalk929.com
Juvenile Stabbed Outside Unaka High School, Suspect In Custody
An investigation is underway in Carter County after a juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School Friday evening. Sheriff Mike Fraley says several juveniles got into a fight Friday around six thirty at the Unaka High School football field. Fraley says during the fight one of the juveniles stabbed another juvenile several times. The victim was take to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The other juvenile is in custody.
WCSO: Va. man confesses to killing wife
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an incident that left his wife dead, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). According to a release from the (WCSO), George William Morgan, 76 from Meadowview, Virginia, was arrested and charged after he went to the […]
thebig1063.com
New Tazewell Couple charged with homicide in the death of a 3-year-old child
From WRIL - A child is dead and his father and girlfriend are being held responsible. New Tazewell Police Lt. Gary Ruszkowski states in citations that on Friday, October 28, 2022, the police department responded to a Heritage Road residence to investigate and assist in a choking incident involving a 3-year-old male child.
Sheriff: 1 in custody amid Washington County, Va. death investigation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is in police custody as police investigate a death in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a death investigation is underway as of Friday night. Andis told News Channel 11 that one person was in custody related to the reported incident along the Pocahontas Trail. […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Police: Accused Monarch shooter could face more charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Upgraded charges are possible for a man police say fired shots at Monarch Apartments when a 19-year-old Kingsport man was fatally shot early News Years Day, Johnson City police said Friday. According to an affidavit charging him with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell, 22, was identified […]
Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
wvlt.tv
Arson investigation underway after suspect sets multiple Grainger Co. fires, sheriff says
WASHBURN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an arson suspect after multiple agencies responded to four fires Thursday night, Sheriff James Harville told WVLT News. Three barns and one house were reportedly burned down in the Washburn community. Those calls also came in within...
Reward offered for info on Chilhowie robbery suspect
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a Chilhowie jewelry store. According to Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss, Goodman Jewelers has put up the $5,000 reward. Police say an armed suspect entered the Goodman location in Chilhowie on the morning […]
993thex.com
Bristol Virginia Police Investigating Monday Night Drive By Shooting, No Injuries Reported
Bristol, Virginia Police are seeking the public’s help following a Monday night drive by shooting. Police responded to a house at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive around 730 Monday evening. Several shots were fired from a moving vehicle in the direction of the home and some of those shots hit a parked car, no injuries were reported. We’ve contacted Bristol Virginia Police but have not been contacted back. We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as we gather additional information.
Newport Police: Man arrested after slashing woman's tires, claiming he 'likes helping women in distress'
NEWPORT, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges after Newport police said he slashed a woman's tire and tried to pawn off items he stole from a convenience store. According to the incident report from the Newport Police Department, a woman called police after finding one of her tires had been slashed at a convenience store on the evening of Dec. 30.
wymt.com
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media. Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1. Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows...
supertalk929.com
Kingsport Man Identified As Victim In Fatal Shooting In Johnson City, Massive Investigation Underway
A 19 year old Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday at a New Year’s Eve party in Johnson City. Police say, 19 year old Ja’Shon Yate’s body was found on the second floor of the Monarch Apartments. Police were called to the scene to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered more than 100 people were at the apartments attending numerous parties. Police are now conducting a massive investigation with numerous interviews to be conducted. Police say they have some people of interest, but have not yet spoken with those individuals.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Reckless endangerment charges lodged against suspect in Monarch shooting
A Johnson City man faces 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting at Monarch Apartments. City police reported evidence was found at the home of Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell, 22, related to the incident and after he was taken into custody, Worrell admitted to firing shots at the complex where 19-year-old Ja’Shon Yates was killed.
Man charged with reckless endangerment in fatal Monarch shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person has been charged in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting at Monarch apartments, but police have not determined if they are the one who fatally shot 19-year-old Ja’Shon Yates. Dae’Va Amir Jenning-Worrell, 22 of Johnson City, has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, the Johnson City Police […]
Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been charged with second-degree murder following an altercation Tuesday night, police say. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to the 1900 Block of Lone Oak Road at 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found […]
supertalk929.com
Greeneville Police identify body found in burning vehicle
The Greeneville Police Department on Thursday identified the body found in a burning car in a church parking lot. Deputies responded the night of December 20th to Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive, where they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The body of Sandra Kay Peterson, 56, of...
