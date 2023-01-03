Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
zagsblog.com
Purdue’s Edey, Gonzaga’s Timme and Kansas’s Wilson among contenders for Wooden Award
Purdue center Zach Edey (21.7 ppg, 13.4 rpg, 2.2 bpg), Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (22.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg) and Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (20.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg) are among the top candidates to claim the Wooden Award. The trio headlined the Midseason Top 25 list announced Wednesday, while several newcomers...
Reports: Former Coronado QB Robertson enters transfer portal
LUBBOCK, Texas – After two years at Mississippi State, former Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Roberston appeared in five games this season as a redshirt freshman for the Bulldogs and completed 5-of-6 pass attempts for 23 yards. The former Mustangs quarterback was a four-star prospect by all […]
zagsblog.com
Class of 2024 Jaiden Glover talks Seton Hall offer, latest on recruitment
Jaiden Glover is playing at a high level and picking up scholarship offers along the way. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard from The Patrick School picked up an offer from Seton Hall this week and more could be on the way. He previously held offers from St. John’s, Creighton, UNLV, Texas Tech, Rhode Island, Iona, Fordham, Fairfield, UAB and Manhattan. Illinois has also been in touch and he has taken unofficials to St. John’s and Rhode Island.
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
lascruces.com
Bike Routes: Explore New Mexico on Two Wheels
Getting around on a bicycle offers a unique way to experience your surroundings and explore places you may not otherwise go. In New Mexico, there are plenty of road bike routes to discover, offering scenic views and diverse landscapes. You can ride solo or seek out a bicycling club in your area to join up with like-minded individuals for a fun and social experience.
Texas Airport Makes List of Most Dangerous Finds By TSA
Criminals will try anything to get around the law. This is also true at airports all around the country. It's the job of the TSA to catch dangerous items and keep them off of planes. But you will be surprised by some of the items caught in either checked bags...
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
El Paso area sees first snow system of the year
Update: Transmountain was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened about 2 p.m. ———————————————————————————- EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple […]
Longtime El Paso Meteorologist Sandra Diaz Signs Off
“It’s time to recharge my batteries and move on.”. After nearly 19 years as Chief Meteorologist, Sandra Diaz has given her last forecast on El Paso airwaves. The El Paso native has left the KFOX14/CBS4 newsroom green screen behind to explore new opportunities. Farewell Messages. Co-workers and co-anchors Robert...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings showers and gusty winds
The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for morning rain showers, wintry weather, and windy conditions Monday. The morning started slick in El Paso with some waking up to rain while places like Las Cruces and Alamogordo experienced sleet and a wintry mix. The cold front that...
jacksoncountysentinel.net
14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison
Ten guards and four inmates were killed early Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. To continue reading, you will need to either log in to your...
lascrucesbulletin.com
White Sands Federal Credit Union CEO retires
White Sands Federal Credit Union will experience a leadership change in the first quarter 2023 as President & CEO William Jacobs announced plans to retire after leading the organization since 1997. WSFCU board of directors named current Executive Vice President Phillip Fifield as Jacobs’ successor. When Jacobs took over...
DEA: 9.8 million doses of fentanyl seized in New Mexico & West Texas in 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drug now recognized as the deadliest threat facing the U.S., fentanyl was seized in massive quantities across New Mexico and West Texas in 2022 according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Totaling up drug seizures across the DEA’s El Paso district, the agency says nearly 10 million deadly doses were seized […]
lascruces.com
Burger Nook: 40 Years of Memories
In 1983, the personal cell phone and internet were introduced to the public, movies like A Christmas Story and Ghostbusters were released, Sally Ride became the first female in space, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day became an official holiday. Closer to home, David M. Steinborn was mayor of Las Cruces, the mega band Metallica played a 13-song set in the New Mexico State University Corbett Center Ballroom, and Bob and Brenda Barnett opened the doors to the Las Cruces landmark Burger Nook, 1204 E. Madrid Ave.
Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved
UPDATE: Investigators say police received a call about a carjacking at the Citizens Bank on Main Street just after 9 a.m. A woman drove off in a Volkswagen and was found at the Evelyn and Spruce intersection. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one The post Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA Puts A.P.B. Out on Pope Benedict Who Escaped from La Tuna Prison
Federal authorities are asking for local help in finding an escaped convict who went missing from La Tuna federal prison in Anthony, Texas. The man is identified by the authorities as 28-year-old Christian Delgado. He is NOT as KVIA-7 reported 95-year-old former Pope Benedict XVI. Making it even MORE unlikely...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man accused of stabbing aunt, girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of stabbing his aunt and girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend. Officers arrested 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez. On Dec. 25, 2022 police were called to the 3700 block of Truman Avenue in central El Paso to investigate...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Entrepreneur turns frozen treats into booming business
Sylvia Terrazas began business in Las Cruces with a $1,500 microloan and a video rental store in a 300-square-foot rental property in 2000. In January, Terrazas will celebrate the fifth anniversary of Paleteria La Reyna Michoacana in the 3,500-square-foot building she owns at 870 E. Madrid Ave., just east of the intersection of Madrid and Solano Drive. And Terrazas has plans to expand even more in 2023, including the addition of a food truck.
Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hygiene stations will be placed throughout the city after the Las Cruces city council's unanimous vote approving the measure. The program aims to provide hygiene necessities to the homeless population. The hygiene stations come as a part of a pilot program focusing on the public health and safety of The post Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
2 new City Council members were ineligible for office when sworn in
Two new City Council members owed the city money and were ineligible to be sworn in Tuesday morning prior to their first meeting, city officials said late Wednesday. “The City Attorney’s Office was informed today that Rep. Brian Kennedy and Rep. Art Fierro had outstanding balances with the City of El Paso for moving and parking violations,” city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an emailed statement to El Paso Matters, which had raised questions about unpaid fines listed on the Municipal Court website.
