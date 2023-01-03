Jaiden Glover is playing at a high level and picking up scholarship offers along the way. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard from The Patrick School picked up an offer from Seton Hall this week and more could be on the way. He previously held offers from St. John’s, Creighton, UNLV, Texas Tech, Rhode Island, Iona, Fordham, Fairfield, UAB and Manhattan. Illinois has also been in touch and he has taken unofficials to St. John’s and Rhode Island.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO