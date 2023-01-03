ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

zagsblog.com

Class of 2024 Jaiden Glover talks Seton Hall offer, latest on recruitment

Jaiden Glover is playing at a high level and picking up scholarship offers along the way. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard from The Patrick School picked up an offer from Seton Hall this week and more could be on the way. He previously held offers from St. John’s, Creighton, UNLV, Texas Tech, Rhode Island, Iona, Fordham, Fairfield, UAB and Manhattan. Illinois has also been in touch and he has taken unofficials to St. John’s and Rhode Island.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
lascruces.com

Bike Routes: Explore New Mexico on Two Wheels

Getting around on a bicycle offers a unique way to experience your surroundings and explore places you may not otherwise go. In New Mexico, there are plenty of road bike routes to discover, offering scenic views and diverse landscapes. You can ride solo or seek out a bicycling club in your area to join up with like-minded individuals for a fun and social experience.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso area sees first snow system of the year

Update: Transmountain was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened about 2 p.m. ———————————————————————————- EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple […]
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Longtime El Paso Meteorologist Sandra Diaz Signs Off

“It’s time to recharge my batteries and move on.”. After nearly 19 years as Chief Meteorologist, Sandra Diaz has given her last forecast on El Paso airwaves. The El Paso native has left the KFOX14/CBS4 newsroom green screen behind to explore new opportunities. Farewell Messages. Co-workers and co-anchors Robert...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings showers and gusty winds

The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for morning rain showers, wintry weather, and windy conditions Monday. The morning started slick in El Paso with some waking up to rain while places like Las Cruces and Alamogordo experienced sleet and a wintry mix. The cold front that...
EL PASO, TX
jacksoncountysentinel.net

14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison

Ten guards and four inmates were killed early Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. To continue reading, you will need to either log in to your...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

White Sands Federal Credit Union CEO retires

White Sands Federal Credit Union will experience a leadership change in the first quarter 2023 as President & CEO William Jacobs announced plans to retire after leading the organization since 1997. WSFCU board of directors named current Executive Vice President Phillip Fifield as Jacobs’ successor. When Jacobs took over...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascruces.com

Burger Nook: 40 Years of Memories

In 1983, the personal cell phone and internet were introduced to the public, movies like A Christmas Story and Ghostbusters were released, Sally Ride became the first female in space, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day became an official holiday. Closer to home, David M. Steinborn was mayor of Las Cruces, the mega band Metallica played a 13-song set in the New Mexico State University Corbett Center Ballroom, and Bob and Brenda Barnett opened the doors to the Las Cruces landmark Burger Nook, 1204 E. Madrid Ave.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved

UPDATE: Investigators say police received a call about a carjacking at the Citizens Bank on Main Street just after 9 a.m. A woman drove off in a Volkswagen and was found at the Evelyn and Spruce intersection. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one The post Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Entrepreneur turns frozen treats into booming business

Sylvia Terrazas began business in Las Cruces with a $1,500 microloan and a video rental store in a 300-square-foot rental property in 2000. In January, Terrazas will celebrate the fifth anniversary of Paleteria La Reyna Michoacana in the 3,500-square-foot building she owns at 870 E. Madrid Ave., just east of the intersection of Madrid and Solano Drive. And Terrazas has plans to expand even more in 2023, including the addition of a food truck.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hygiene stations will be placed throughout the city after the Las Cruces city council's unanimous vote approving the measure. The program aims to provide hygiene necessities to the homeless population. The hygiene stations come as a part of a pilot program focusing on the public health and safety of The post Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

2 new City Council members were ineligible for office when sworn in

Two new City Council members owed the city money and were ineligible to be sworn in Tuesday morning prior to their first meeting, city officials said late Wednesday. “The City Attorney’s Office was informed today that Rep. Brian Kennedy and Rep. Art Fierro had outstanding balances with the City of El Paso for moving and parking violations,” city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an emailed statement to El Paso Matters, which had raised questions about unpaid fines listed on the Municipal Court website.
EL PASO, TX

