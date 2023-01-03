Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after FA Cup howler in Wolves draw
Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after his mistake in the FA Cup draw with Wolves.
Pep Guardiola begins Arsenal mind games with 'pressure' remark
Pep Guardiola sets a challenge to his Man City side as they battle Arsenal for the Premier League title.
Antonio Conte explains how Bryan Gil has improved his game
Antonio Conte on how Bryan Gil has improved his game.
Why Pep Guardiola is encouraging Erling Haaland aggression
Pep Guardiola explains why he won't ask Erling Haaland to tone down aggression in Man City performances.
How much Cristiano Ronaldo turned down in Brazil to move to Saudi Arabia
Corinthians made an offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Brazil, club president Duilio Monteiro Alves has revealed.
Man Utd Wages Offer to Paulo Dybala Revealed as Negotiations Over Personal Terms Begin
Manchester United and Paulo Dybala open negotiations over personal terms and wages after Juventus accepted deal for Romelu Lukaku exchange.
Romeo Beckham joins Premier League club on loan
Romeo Beckham, the son of former England captain David Beckham, has completed a January loan to Brentford from Inter Miami until the end of the season. Beckham will be part of the club’s B team in the hope of taking his game to the next level. He had already been training with the Bees since December, with North American clubs currently between seasons, and sufficiently impressed to earn himself a more formal contract until summer.
How Graham Potter reacted to fresh Chelsea injury blows
Graham Potter admits he's 'never experienced anything like' Chelsea's current injury crisis.
How many Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss with hamstring injury
How many and which Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss because of a hamstring injury?
Man Utd 3-1 Everton: Player ratings as Rashford shines in FA Cup win
Player ratings from the FA Cup third round tie between Man Utd & Everton.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid want Silva; Man Utd fail with Felix bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez & more.
Which manager has won the FA Cup the most?
The FA Cup is something that every coach in England would love to win, but who has managed to win it the most.
Virgil van Dijk opens up on 'honest' transfer talks with Cody Gakpo
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has again played down his role in the club's recruitment of Cody Gakpo, insisting he simply gave his Netherlands teammate an 'honest opinion' of the Reds.
Why Arsenal will wear a special new kit for FA Cup tie against Oxford
Arsenal will wear a one-off all-white monochrome kit in their FA Cup third round tie against Oxford.
Tottenham vs Portsmouth - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Tottenham vs Portsmouth in the FA Cup, with TV & live stream details, team news and score prediction.
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - FA Cup
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.
Ousmane Dembele gives definitive response to PSG interest
Ousmane Dembele has spoken out amid reported interest from PSG.
