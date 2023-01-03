ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail

A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
Blavity

Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis

The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run

India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
People

Parents of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested After They Allegedly Waited 22 Days to Report Her Disappearance

Madalina Cojocari, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., on Nov. 23 Authorities arrested the mother and stepfather of a missing North Carolina girl after they allegedly waited more than three weeks to report her disappearance. According to the Cornelius Police Department, Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, after Diana's daughter Madalina Cojocari vanished on Nov. 23. Madalina, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., about 20 miles outside of Charlotte,...
CORNELIUS, NC
The Independent

Store worker fired after ‘disgusting’ video emerges of her throwing water on homeless person

A Louisiana convenience store worker was fired after throwing water over a homeless woman during cold winter weather.The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named by authorities, has also been issued a misdemeanour summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.The shocking incident took place outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Food Mart during recent cold weather, reported WAFB.“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard shouting in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”An employee at the store told the news station that the woman was actually known for feeding the homeless in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lootpress

Police warn public of counterfeit money being made

BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The Independent

Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...

