Black woman arrested after officers made gruesome discovery in her home
A woman was arrested after officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County. Canton police said on Dec. 14 around 4:10 pm, officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a home. When they arrived, authorities say they found the girl’s body inside.
Man jailed for killing sister, 15, in ‘extremely unusual and sad’ Welsh case
Matthew Selby, who is autistic, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility
Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail
A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
76-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Husband's 1987 Murder After Cops Rule Out Goose Bite Story
The arrest comes after a pair of pajamas and some of the victim's hair were resubmitted for DNA analysis 35 years later. 76-year-old Judith Ann Jarvis is behind bars in Pennsylvania after authorities charged her in the 35-year-old death of her husband, Carl Jarvis. Carl's body was reportedly discovered naked,...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
New Jersey Woman Attacks 1-Year-Old Daughter at Walmart, Charged with Child Endangerment￼
A New Jersey woman was arrested at a Teterboro Walmart for shoplifting and endangering the welfare of a child after kicking and shaking her child Tuesday, according to the Moonachie Police Department. At around 7 p.m., protection personnel at the retail giant caught Jamira McDaniel, 23, stealing goods from the...
A 20-year-old mother placed her son for adoption. His new family refused to leave her behind.
When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life. Austin said she gave birth to a child she named Riley, and held him for 72 hours straight.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Woman convicted on child neglect charges after sister impregnated by brother
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman was convicted of gross child neglect resulting in the risk of serious bodily injury by a Mercer County jury on Wednesday after allowing a juvenile, now adult, to sexually assault a juvenile female. According to Mercer County Prosecutors, Amanda Banes, 41, of...
Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis
The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run
India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
Man shot ex-girlfriend 15 times because she didn’t answer his calls, Florida cops say
He told detectives he didn’t regret killing her, according to an arrest affidavit.
Parents of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested After They Allegedly Waited 22 Days to Report Her Disappearance
Madalina Cojocari, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., on Nov. 23 Authorities arrested the mother and stepfather of a missing North Carolina girl after they allegedly waited more than three weeks to report her disappearance. According to the Cornelius Police Department, Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, after Diana's daughter Madalina Cojocari vanished on Nov. 23. Madalina, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., about 20 miles outside of Charlotte,...
Store worker fired after ‘disgusting’ video emerges of her throwing water on homeless person
A Louisiana convenience store worker was fired after throwing water over a homeless woman during cold winter weather.The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named by authorities, has also been issued a misdemeanour summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.The shocking incident took place outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Food Mart during recent cold weather, reported WAFB.“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard shouting in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”An employee at the store told the news station that the woman was actually known for feeding the homeless in the...
‘Imma off both of them’: Woman threw two babies to the ground, deputies say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly throwing two young children to the ground during an argument. Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home Dec. 10 for a report of a woman abusing a child, WKRG reported. Joseph...
Police warn public of counterfeit money being made
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
This Mom Was Jailed for Leaving Her Teen Home Alone. Now, She's Suing.
More than four years after two police officers arrested and jailed a mom in Midland, Texas, for leaving her 14-year-old daughter home alone, the family finally has the green light to sue them both, a federal court ruled last week. Midland Independent School District Officer Kevin Brunner is not entitled...
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught Shoplifting
A young mother kicks her infant daughter across a Walmart floor as she's being taken into custody for shoplifting.Photo by(@Jamira McDaniel/Facebook) The following story may be a tough one for some readers.
