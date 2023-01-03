ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Idol to be honored with first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
 4 days ago

It’s going to be hot in the city.

Billy Idol is starting his year off strong as he’s set to receive the first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023.

The British rocker, whose real name is William Broad, was set to be honored on January 5, however inclement weather forced the event to be rescheduled for the following day.

The “Cradle of Love” crooner’s star will be placed at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard and will tally up to a whopping 2,743 Walk of Fame stars. The event will be emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Others joining the star unveiling include artist Shepard Fairey and rocker Henry Rollins.

The three-time Grammy nominee will be honored in the Recording category, which was kickstarted back in 1960.

“There will be lots of rebels yelling for their favorite rock star Billy Idol when he receives his well-deserved Walk of Fame star on January 5,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said ahead of the ceremony before it was postponed for Friday.

Billy Idol was set to be honored on January 5, but weather factors forced the event to be rescheduled for the following day.
“Since the beginning of his career Billy Idol has held the hearts of many of his fans who finally will be able to visit his star and witness his induction into the Walk of Fame.”

Idol kickstarted his glittering music career in the 1970s as a guitarist in the punk rock band Chelsea. He didn’t stay there for long and instead formed his own band, Generation X, which former bandmate and bassist Tony James.

The band released a total of three albums; “Generation X” in 1978, “Valley of the Dolls” in 1979, and in 1981 they released “Kiss Me Deadly,” before going their separate ways that year.

A section from the Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles, California is shown in this photo.

Idol decided to pursue a solo career soon after, relocating to NYC and teaming up with guitarist Steve Stevens for several projects.

The Brit managed to make a name for himself pretty soon after arriving in the Big Apple, becoming a regular fixture on MTV with songs like, “White Wedding” and “Dancing with Myself.”

In 1983, Idol released his second solo album, titled “Rebel Yell,” which housed hits such as “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without a Face,” and “Flesh For Fantasy.”

