Sand Hills Express

Full transcript of “Face the Nation” on Jan. 8, 2023

On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Click here to browse full transcripts of “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: I’m Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face the Nation: the battle for the head of the House is over. The dust...
MAINE STATE
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX
Sand Hills Express

Poll: Inflation, cooperation, investigation? Americans weigh in on new Congress

Inflation remains a concern, and Americans across the political spectrum want Congress to focus on it, amid the usual calls for bipartisanship from most of the nation. We also see splits within the Republicans’ rank and file over how to best use their newly minted House majority, through cooperation or investigation, and on the impact of “MAGA” Republicans.

