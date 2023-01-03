ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Cleveland hosts Phoenix following Mitchell’s 71-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Phoenix Suns (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Phoenix Suns after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Cavaliers have gone 17-4 in home games. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Robin Lopez shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Suns are 6-13 on the road. Phoenix averages 114.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 21.4 points and 7.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 25.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Devin Booker is shooting 47.7% and averaging 27.1 points for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Darius Garland: day to day (thumb), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Tavares’ 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -219, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Philadelphia Flyers after John Tavares’ two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Bruins visit the Ducks after Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -280, Ducks +227; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Saxen's 15 lead Saint Mary's (Cal) past Portland 85-43

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen scored 15 points as Saint Mary’s (Cal) beat Portland 85-43 on Saturday night. Saxen added 14 rebounds for the Gaels (14-4, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Aidan Mahaney scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Harry Wessels finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 12 points. Alden Applewhite finished with 13 points for the Pilots (8-10, 0-3). Joey St. Pierre added nine points and seven rebounds for Portland. Kristian Sjolund also recorded six points and six rebounds. Saint Mary’s took the lead with 16:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-14 at halftime, with Mahaney racking up 10 points. Saint Mary’s pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 33 points. They outscored Portland by 15 points in the final half, as Wessels led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Tipton scores 21 as Jacksonville State tops Bellarmine 75-62

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Tipton had 21 points in Bellarmine’s 75-62 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Tipton shot 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Knights (7-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Juston Betz scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Alec Pfriem was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Sabres hold moment of celebration for Bills safety before game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres paid a scoreboard tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday night before the team’s 6-5 overtime victory against Minnesota. Hamlin, 24, is recovering after going into cardiac arrest when he made a tackle in Buffalo’s game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year player is now breathing on his own and spoke with teammates during a video conference call on Friday. On Saturday, Hamlin posted thanks to fans and colleagues on his social media accounts, writing that “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.”
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Harris scores 24 as CS Fullerton beats Hawaii 79-72 in OT

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Harris scored 24 points and Cal State Fullerton beat Hawaii 79-72 in overtime on Saturday night, snapping the Rainbow Warriors seven-game win streak. Harris had two layups in an 8-0 run in overtime to send the Titans (9-7, 3-1 Big West Conference) to the win. He added five rebounds. Max Jones had 16 points and six rebounds. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also scored 16. Bernardo da Silva led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (12-4, 3-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Noel Coleman added 16 points and hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 60. Beon Riley had 11 points and eight rebounds. Up next for CSU Fullerton is a matchup Wednesday with UC Irvine on the road. Hawaii hosts Long Beach State on Sunday.
FULLERTON, CA
The Associated Press

Roberts leads San Francisco over Loyola Marymount 72-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyrell Roberts scored 21 points and San Francisco held off Loyola Marymount 72-70 on Saturday night. Roberts shot 7 for 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Dons (12-7, 1-3 West Coast Conference). Julian Rishwain added 18 points and six rebounds. Marcus Williams scored 10. Keli Leaupepe paced the Lions (12-6) with 22 points and six rebounds. Cameron Shelton added 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Alex Merkviladze totaled 14 points and seven rebounds. Roberts scored 15 in the second half to rally the Dons from a 36-32 halftime deficit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Timme, Hickman lead No. 9 Gonzaga past Santa Clara 81-76

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme and Nolan Hickman scored 20 points each and No. 9 Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 81-76 on Saturday night. Julian Strawther had 18 points and Ben Gregg grabbed eight rebounds to help the Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 West Coast Conference) get their 25th straight win against the Broncos. Gonzaga has won 48 of the last 50 meetings. Gonzaga trailed by one with 90 seconds remaining, but outscored Santa Clara 8-2 over the final 1:14 to pull out the win. “We had to fight, and we had to dig,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few said.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Associated Press

da Silva scores 17, Colorado beats Oregon State 62-42

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Colorado cruise to a 62-42 win over Oregon State on Saturday night. Da Silva — who scored a career-high 30 in Colorado’s 68-41 win over Oregon on Thursday — hit a 3-pointer, J’Vonne Hadley followed with a jumper and da Silva added a layup to make it 7-0, KJ Simpson hit two free throws to make it 16-6 with 11:37 left in the first half and Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way. Simpson, 6-foot-2 sophomore guard who went into the game leading Colorado (11-6, 3-3 Pac-12) in scoring (18.7 per game), had a season-low six points on 1-of-8 shooting but grabbed seven rebounds with a career-high tying six assists. Dexter Akanno led Oregon State (7-9, 1-4) with 10 points. Freshman Tyler Bilodeau had four points, a career-high 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steals.
BOULDER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy