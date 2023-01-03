Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing in a game

Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking to his family and team
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday night game, is now breathing on his own and talking with his family and team, the Bills said Friday. He also communicated with his teammates and coaches via video. Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,...
Damar Hamlin thanks fans for support in his first social media posts since collapse
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday night game, has made his first public comments on social media since the incident. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much... thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" he wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening.
Damar Hamlin's home community is rallying for their 'role model'
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin grew up in suburban Pittsburgh and played there through college. His community is celebrating him as a person who has an impact on and off the field. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is alert and communicating three days after collapsing on...
Damar Hamlin shows 'substantial improvement' in the past 24 hours, physicians say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday game, has shown "substantial" and "remarkable" improvement in the past 24 hours, according to his physicians and team. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears neurologically intact," the Buffalo Bills said, citing doctors at...
The on-field medical team that treated Buffalo's Damar Hamlin is being praised
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition after he collapsed during a game earlier this week. The team said he has shown some improvement. We have an update this morning on the condition of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who you may recall suffered cardiac arrest during a televised NFL game this week. The Bills say that Hamlin is showing signs of improvement, although he remains hospitalized in critical condition. Many people are praising the medical personnel who treated him in the moments after he collapsed. Here's NPR's Tom Goldman.
