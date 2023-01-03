Read full article on original website
Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory
After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
Public Skate: Bruins vs. Sharks
It’s the Bruins! It’s the Sharks! It’s late at night if you’re old like me!
Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Sabres hold moment of celebration for Bills safety before game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres paid a scoreboard tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday night before the team’s 6-5 overtime victory against Minnesota. Hamlin, 24, is recovering after going into cardiac arrest when he made a tackle in Buffalo’s game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year player is now breathing on his own and spoke with teammates during a video conference call on Friday. On Saturday, Hamlin posted thanks to fans and colleagues on his social media accounts, writing that “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.”
Kulich Wins Silver at 2023 World Junior Championships
Buffalo Sabres prospect Jiu0159í Kulich won a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, as Czechia had an outstanding tournament but ultimately fell in overtime to Canada. Noah Östlund, Isak Rosén and Sweden finished fourth, dropping the bronze medal game to the United States in a thrilling...
