Is it the Motorola flagship of our dreams? Technically, no, but also yes. When you think of a business laptop, you probably think of a bland but durable, well-equipped device that feels right at home in a cubicle or a boardroom. There’s not much sex appeal there, but it gets the job done. A business phone might give you the same impression — tough and reliable but not super exciting. You might get issued one when you start at a new company, but wouldn’t buy one for yourself. Well, Lenovo might have just changed that perception with a little help from Motorola. We got to check out the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola at CES 2023, and it might be the business phone that goes mainstream.

2 DAYS AGO