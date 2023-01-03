Read full article on original website
Related
Best of CES 2023 Awards: The best products from the show
We've sifted through the deluge of CES 2023 announcements and products to bring you the very best. CES is back in force. Hundreds of companies have used the opportunity to launch new products, ranging from wildly innovative to barely iterative, across every vertical you can imagine. At Android Authority, we’ve once again sifted through the deluge of announcements and products to bring you the very best. Let’s run down through our Best of CES 2023 Awards.
Snapdragon Satellite for Android is Qualcomm's answer to Apple's Emergency SOS
The tech supports two-way satellite-based messaging for premium Android phones. Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon Satellite feature. This is a satellite-based service for emergencies and two-way communication. Qualcomm has taken to the CES 2023 show floor to announce Snapdragon Satellite — a satellite-based messaging solution for premium Android smartphones.
OnePlus could be getting close to launching its rumored tablet
This would be the company's first tablet if true. Rumor suggests that OnePlus is working on a new tablet. The rumor claims the tablet is currently being tested in India. The tablet is believed to be codenamed “Aries” and could launch sooner than later. A new challenger appears...
The Pixel's January software update has broken auto Bluetooth pairing for some
The issue appears to be affecting Bluetooth pairing on a number of vehicles. Google’s January software update for its Pixel phones has gone live. Reports are coming in suggesting that the recent update has broken auto Bluetooth pairing. The issue appears to be affecting a few auto brands including...
Motorola could beat rivals to the punch with two-way satellite messaging
Two-way satellite texting is coming to smartphones later this quarter, and Motorola is getting in on the action. The firm behind CAT phones has announced a two-way satellite messaging service. It will debut on an upcoming Motorola Defy rugged smartphone. Bullitt Group is the company behind CAT-branded rugged smartphones, but...
CES 2023 Android announcements: New Android Auto is here for all, more
From listening to music to driving in your car, Android has a lot of new tricks up its sleeve. Google made a few announcements related to Android at CES 2023. Some of the announcements are new features, such as the rollout of the new Android Auto design. Google also announced...
The Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet has a huge screen and an equally huge price
The 14.5-inch display is certainly on the large side of tablet screen sizes. The Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet has been announced at CES 2023. The 14.5-inch tablet will come with Android 13 out of the box, with three OS updates promised. It will have a starting price of $1,199 and...
The Galaxy S23 launch date may have been confirmed from Samsung itself
If this is true, we won't need to wait long at all for the actual release of the Galaxy S23. The official Samsung Columbia website may have leaked the official Galaxy S23 launch date. The now discontinued page showed the next Galaxy Unpacked media event will happen on February 1.
The Weekly Authority: ✋ Pixel 7a hands-on, CES surprises
Plus the OnePlus 11 launch, leaked press renders of Galaxy S23 series colors, this month's video game releases, and more. ⚡ Welcome to the Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 226th edition here, with everything from CES 2023, a hands-on look at the Pixel 7a, the OnePlus 11 launch, some of the biggest video game releases this month, and more.
Daily Authority: 📱 A high RISC move for Android?
Highlights include Android's RISC-V support, a crazy darts finish going viral, and loads of CES stories. ☕ Hey there! I wish CES would shift back a week or so. I’m still trying to find my feet again after the festive season, but the expo really throws you into the deep end. Anyway, we’ve got plenty of news from Las Vegas as well as a major featured story for Android below.
Dual-screen laptop with a color e-ink display? Meet the ThinkPad Plus Twist
The Twist plays double duty: on one side you get a normal OLED display, on the other you get a color e-ink. The Lenovo ThinkPad Plus Twist has been announced at CES 2023. The laptop features a standard OLED display as well as a 12-inch color e-ink display. The design...
Lenovo ThinkPhone hands-on: The business phone you might actually buy
Is it the Motorola flagship of our dreams? Technically, no, but also yes. When you think of a business laptop, you probably think of a bland but durable, well-equipped device that feels right at home in a cubicle or a boardroom. There’s not much sex appeal there, but it gets the job done. A business phone might give you the same impression — tough and reliable but not super exciting. You might get issued one when you start at a new company, but wouldn’t buy one for yourself. Well, Lenovo might have just changed that perception with a little help from Motorola. We got to check out the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola at CES 2023, and it might be the business phone that goes mainstream.
You told us: You want these two smartphone camera improvements in 2023
It turns out that polled Android Authority readers want better zoom and low-light image quality in 2023. 2023 is here, and we’ve already seen the first flagship phones launch from the likes of OnePlus, Vivo, and Xiaomi. These devices will undoubtedly bring some respectable camera credentials to the table, among other selling points.
Razer goes big, announces the Razer Blade 16 and 18
The Razer Blade 16 and 18 are expected to release sometime in early 2023. Razer unveiled its new generation of Razer Blade laptops. The Razer Blade 16 and 18 use the latest 13th-generation Core i9 HX Intel processors. The Razer Blade 18 is the largest and most powerful Blade the...
E Ink interview: Low-power displays are what the world needs right now
Tim O’Malley from E Ink shares details about the company's cooperation with BMW and more. At CES 2023, we interviewed the Assistant Vice President of E Ink, Tim O’Malley. The company is well-known in the tech world and produces e-ink displays that are used in e-readers, laptops, wearables, phones, and many other products.
Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring
Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
Sony PSVR 2 hands-on: A massive jump forward from the original
A huge upgrade from the PSVR in every way that matters. The highly anticipated Sony PlayStation VR 2 is almost here, with a launch date set for February 22nd. At CES 2023, I had an opportunity to test out Sony’s latest VR headset for myself. Although my time with the PSVR 2 was brief, at about 20 minutes, the experience was amazing.
Count your overnight winks with Somalytics sleep tracking nanotech
Somalytic's eye mask does a lot more than block out light. Somalytics Inc. unveiled the SomaSleep, an innovative sleep-tracking mask. The sleep mask uses the company’s nano-based capacitive sensors to track users’ eye movement. The SomaSleep will be available by December 2023 for $199. Simply put, hardly anyone...
Ring announces Car Cam to give your car more security
Ring's Car Cam is expected to launch in February. Ring’s latest product is a camera for your car called the Car Cam. Car Cam can provide real-time alerts to your phone when it detects an event. The device comes with a built-in microphone and speaker so you can speak...
The JBL Bar 1300X is like a full surround sound system, but in a soundbar
It's a soundbar when you need it and a full surround system when you want a little more. The JBL Bar 1300X landed at CES 2023. This modular system has two detachable rear speakers for when you want that full surround experience. The soundbar goes for $1,700 and will be...
