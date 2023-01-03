ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honoka’a man dies after losing consciousness behind the wheel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Honoka’a Friday afternoon. It happened around 5:10 p.m. on Kalaniai Road in the area of Keahua. A husband and wife were heading north when the driver lost consciousness and veered off the roadway...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man in critical condition after assault in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police, EMS, and Honolulu Fire are on scene at Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue investigating an aggravated assault. On January 6, 2023 around 10:19 p.m., police responded to a call of a man in his 20's suffering multiple gun shot wounds.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Drivers frustrated from traffic caused by Kalapawai project

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Kalapawai project kicked off last November in the Kailua area to improve the roundabout between South Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road. Construction is expected to be complete in two years with raised sidewalks, bus stop stools and better signage. However, in the meantime, residents driving...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

City reports crime is down in Chinatown, ramps up additional enforcement efforts

The City and County of Honolulu continues to ramp up police enforcement within Chinatown. On Wednesday, Mayor Rick Blandgiardi announced nearly $650,000 in additional funding to continue the Honolulu Police Department’s Chinatown Task Force. This money will continue the program through the end of this calendar year. “When we...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Kailua; 1st deadly crash of 2023

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car in Kailua, early Monday morning, marking the first deadly crash on Oahu in 2023. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Keolu Drive. According to crash investigators, the victim was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car heading east on Keolu Drive.
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Off-duty Honolulu police sergeant saves woman's life after performing CPR at bank

A Honolulu police sergeant is being praised for helping to save a woman's life while he was off duty. Honolulu police sergeant praised for actions while off duty. "That's why I got into this job -- I wanted to help people." HPD Sgt. Freddie Degala helped to save a woman's life while he was off duty, and he's receiving praise for his actions.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City to issue violation notice in wake of deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In wake of a deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua, the city said it will be issuing a violation notice to the contractors and property owner. Last Friday, a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed at a Kailua home on Akiikii Place killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and seriously injuring 3 others.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy