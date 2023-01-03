Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honoka’a man dies after losing consciousness behind the wheel
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Honoka’a Friday afternoon. It happened around 5:10 p.m. on Kalaniai Road in the area of Keahua. A husband and wife were heading north when the driver lost consciousness and veered off the roadway...
KITV.com
Man in critical condition after assault in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police, EMS, and Honolulu Fire are on scene at Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue investigating an aggravated assault. On January 6, 2023 around 10:19 p.m., police responded to a call of a man in his 20's suffering multiple gun shot wounds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 armed suspects sought following Waikiki shooting that left man critically injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for two armed suspects following a shooting near a busy Waikiki intersection on Friday night that left a man critically injured. Honolulu EMS said the victim, in his 20s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Kalakaua...
KITV.com
Drivers frustrated from traffic caused by Kalapawai project
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Kalapawai project kicked off last November in the Kailua area to improve the roundabout between South Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road. Construction is expected to be complete in two years with raised sidewalks, bus stop stools and better signage. However, in the meantime, residents driving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grieving Oahu family searching for answers after man dies following New Year’s fireworks accident
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been an unthinkable start to the new year for a Wahiawa family whose loved one was taken off life support after a fireworks accident that happened just minutes into 2023. Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday. Although there were plenty of witnesses, the family says...
KITV.com
'I think it's a wake up call' | City leaders urge caution after deadly Kailua construction accident
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly a week after a deadly construction accident in Kailua, the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting is drafting a notice of violation for the home owner and contractor because they did not secure the necessary permit for the work. Last Friday, a construction crew was...
Lanai airport runway temporarily closed
HDOT said the closure is due to a resurfacing supply issue.
KITV.com
Oahu woman gets max 20-year prison sentence after deadly fight outside Ala Moana-area bar
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was charged to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after killing a 19-year-old woman after a fight in the Ala Moana area in 2021. Tomanu E. Tauala, 30, admitted to running over Nehlia-Ann Scanlan with her SUV after the two had fought outside of the Imua Lounge bar on Keeaumoku Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2021.
Possible parking overcharges at HNL airport
The Hawaii Department of Transportation is alerting the public about possible overcharges for parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 2,200 digital parking meters on Oahu will be free of charge for at least the next six months. The city says that’s how long it’ll take to replace its wireless credit card readers to match a technology upgrade by Verizon. The city said half...
KITV.com
More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu
KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
hawaiipublicradio.org
City reports crime is down in Chinatown, ramps up additional enforcement efforts
The City and County of Honolulu continues to ramp up police enforcement within Chinatown. On Wednesday, Mayor Rick Blandgiardi announced nearly $650,000 in additional funding to continue the Honolulu Police Department’s Chinatown Task Force. This money will continue the program through the end of this calendar year. “When we...
KITV.com
Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Kailua; 1st deadly crash of 2023
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car in Kailua, early Monday morning, marking the first deadly crash on Oahu in 2023. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Keolu Drive. According to crash investigators, the victim was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car heading east on Keolu Drive.
Woman dead after pedestrian, vehicle collision in Kailua
Honolulu Police Department, Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section reported a new vehicle collision, this time killing a woman.
KITV.com
Off-duty Honolulu police sergeant saves woman's life after performing CPR at bank
A Honolulu police sergeant is being praised for helping to save a woman's life while he was off duty. Honolulu police sergeant praised for actions while off duty. "That's why I got into this job -- I wanted to help people." HPD Sgt. Freddie Degala helped to save a woman's life while he was off duty, and he's receiving praise for his actions.
HPD’s Chinatown Task Force receives more federal funding, extension
"I like the progress made in Chinatown, but we're nowhere near where we need to be," said Rick Blangiardi, Honolulu Mayor.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to issue violation notice in wake of deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In wake of a deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua, the city said it will be issuing a violation notice to the contractors and property owner. Last Friday, a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed at a Kailua home on Akiikii Place killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and seriously injuring 3 others.
KITV.com
Kailua property owner to be cited for building code violation after deadly rock wall collapse
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu has drafted a building code violation notice that it plans to issue to the property owner where a 15-foot retaining wall fell and killed a 22-year-old man in Kailua on December 30. The violation is for not having the proper permits...
Emergency utility work to start next week in Manoa
Crews will be working to replace a utility pole on Manoa Road, the roadway that leads to the entrance of Mānoa Falls Trail and Lyon Arboretum.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
