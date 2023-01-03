HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was charged to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after killing a 19-year-old woman after a fight in the Ala Moana area in 2021. Tomanu E. Tauala, 30, admitted to running over Nehlia-Ann Scanlan with her SUV after the two had fought outside of the Imua Lounge bar on Keeaumoku Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2021.

