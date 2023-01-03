Read full article on original website
The Best Home Gadgets of CES 2023
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is where the world's best electronics brands go to show off their latest tech, and while flashy TVs, computers and phones tend to get the most attention, the event is also a killer showcase for the latest home goods. From smart home tech to a stroller that can drive itself, we've selected our favorite home gadgets from CES 2023 below.
The Ram 1500 Revolution EV Is Unlike Any Pickup You've Ever Seen
Ford is selling the F-150 Lightning. Chevy launched the Silverado EV. And Ram has just unveiled its new electric pickup, in concept form, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept (Ram REV BEV?). Ram says it’s a “visionary road map” for a new truck that will “redefine the pickup segment.” And at least in concept form, it looks like a broader reimagining of the pickup than competitors are offering.
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: Everything You Need to Know
Toyota killed off the Land Cruiser in America in 2021, opting not to bring the new J300 model over (you can still get it in Lexus form). We, like many, had a soft spot for the big friendly SUV. The trouble was, no one here bought it. The Land Cruiser was too bloated and too inefficient; and, at nearly $90,000, it priced out Toyota SUV enthusiasts — but wasn't a fancy-enough badge for those who pay that much for an SUV.
The BMW i Vision Dee Concept Packs an Insane Amount of Futuristic Tech
Like pretty much every carmaker these days, BMW is rushing headlong into the electric, autonomous (or at least quasi-autonomous) future. EV models like the iX SUV and i4 sedan/hatchback represent big steps in that direction, but the brand's biggest leap to date will come in 2025, with the arrival of the much-ballyhooed Neue Klasse generation of vehicles.
