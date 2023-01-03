Toyota killed off the Land Cruiser in America in 2021, opting not to bring the new J300 model over (you can still get it in Lexus form). We, like many, had a soft spot for the big friendly SUV. The trouble was, no one here bought it. The Land Cruiser was too bloated and too inefficient; and, at nearly $90,000, it priced out Toyota SUV enthusiasts — but wasn't a fancy-enough badge for those who pay that much for an SUV.

